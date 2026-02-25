Former Generations: The Legacy star Letoya Makhene recently commented on the father of her child's arrest

According to media reports, Makhene's baby daddy recently spent time in jail with their child

South Africans previously commented on the singer's past relationships on social media

Letoya Makhene reacts to her baby daddy's arrest and jailtime

Source: Instagram

Singer and actress Letoya Makhene, who is famously known for her role in Generations: The Legacy, recently reacted to the father of her child spending time in jail with their son.

The entertainer previously caused a buzz online for her Valentine's date night performance.

Makhene hogged headlines in 2024 and 2025 when she opened up about her healing journey after her divorce.

The former Generations: The Legacy confirmed in an interview with the Daily Sun on Wednesday, 25 February 2026, that she is aware that her child's father was detained with their child. Makhene also shared that her family is dealing with the situation.

"I need to be financially in a strong position, so that when I take the kid, I am able to provide for them," says the actress.

Makhene's baby daddy also confirmed he was arrested following a domestic violence incident, but the charges were later dropped.

The National Prosecuting Authority South Gauteng spokesperson, Abrah Mohlatlole, shared that the case was withdrawn.

The singer recently posted photos and videos of herself performing all over the country on her Instagram account following the end of her relationship with Lebo Keswa.

Social media users respond to Makhene's previous relationships

@AHT_YssY responded:

"There were rumours of abuse a few months ago, which I think she brushed off when asked about it. Today they're ironing each other."

@Makondlo1 said:

"This is couples's business. As South Africans, we must learn to draw a line on personal business."

@NhlanhlaKumalo3 replied:

"I don't want to laugh. But she left her abusive husband only to be abused. Eish..This is confusing!"

@Modipadi_W reacted:

"She’s from an abusive relationship and hopped into another. After her divorce, she should have stayed for a while to heal before taking the toxicity into another relationship."

@nokie555 wrote:

"I think this is for her; it's time to do that self-introspection, stay single, and just fully invest herself in her kids. A break from relationships will do her good."

@Morwakgadi59100 responded:

"They must leave each other. They will be making statements here soon to say we are jealous of them."

@Mokanye14 said:

"Well, how refreshing! In the midst of corona deaths, it's comforting to see a 'newspaper' has so much time in their offices to write about one of the most basic freedom rights in this country. As if it's poisonous to have a loving relationship."

Letoya Makhene reacts to her baby daddy's arrest and jailtime

Source: Instagram

Letoya Makhene celebrates grandmother turning 102 years old

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that actress and singer Letoya Makene celebrated her gogo's birthday recently despite all the controversy surrounding her.

The talented lady shared a moving post on social media appreciating her granny for being a mbokodo in their homestead.

Social media users shared how blessed the singer was and joined in wishing the grandma a happy birthday.

Source: Briefly News