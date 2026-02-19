An American woman shared her unsettling experience with Afrikaner refugees at her workplace

Initially, she didn't know who the people were, as they wanted to keep their identities a secret

Social media users, mostly South Africans, reacted to the woman's claims of alleged racism with 'thoughts and prayers'

An American woman spoke about her disappointing encounter with Afrikaner refugees. Images: Latest News South Africa / Facebook, @teetwotymess / TikTok

An Atlanta-based American woman, TikTok user @teetwotymess, discussed her encounter with Afrikaner refugees, alleging that some of them were unfriendly, which she initially thought was a cultural difference at first.

She stated that for three weeks, large groups of people have been coming to her job. She shared that the people were very secretive about who they were. After striking up a conversation with one of the friendlier groups, the woman's colleague pointed out how she found it strange that the entire group of people was White, as the groups of people that usually came to her work were diverse.

When one of the Afrikaners overheard the conversation between the two, the person informed them that they were a part of Donald Trump's special Afrikaner group, who fled South Africa after claiming a White genocide took place in the country.

@teetwotymess further alleged that the group was disrespectful towards minority groups and said:

"These are MAGAs (Make America Great Again, Trump's campaign slogan) from South Africa. I get it now."

Hear the woman's story in the TikTok video posted on @teetwotymess' account below:

'Unfriendly' Afrikaner refugees get the internet talking

Several social media users, mostly South Africans, gathered in the comment section to express their thoughts about the woman's frustration over the alleged racism she had experienced at her workplace.

South African online users didn't seem too surprised to hear about the alleged bad attitude of the Afrikaner refugees. Image: RDNE Stock project / Pexels

@iitumeleng_ told the woman:

"Love and light, sis wam."

@ngcamaseko added to the comments:

"Oh, as a Black South African, I'm sending you prayers."

@blackmoon_321 said to the public:

"It's crazy that everyone didn't know this."

@gregorybeukes7 typed under the post:

"Sending love, my sister. You are more than welcome in South Africa."

