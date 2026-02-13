Afrikaners who recently moved from South Africa to the United States, claiming persecution, are struggling to survive

Reports say many are placed in unsafe motels or mouldy, expensive housing, with their resettlement allowance quickly spent on rent

They told a publication they lack food, clothing, and basic support, often relying on neighbours while struggling to access government resettlement services

Afrikaner refugees in the US say they are facing significant hardships. Image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

UNITED STATES- Afrikaners who recently moved from South Africa to the United States, claiming they were persecuted in their home country, are facing severe hardships despite government assurances of support.

A clip from the CBS News posted on X by Tumi Sole on 13 February 2026 reports on a recent investigation by Free Press highlighting the difficulties faced by Afrikaners who have moved to the United States, claiming persecution in South Africa.

While the US government has emphasised prioritising these immigrants over others, many Afrikaner arrivals say they are barely scraping by.

Afrikaners face hardship in the US

Madeline Rowley from Free Press spoke with several Afrikaners who arrived in the US seeking a better life, much like other refugees.

She divulged that the US government has contracts with seven refugee resettlement agencies that are paid hundreds of millions of dollars per year, but are failing to provide safe, sanitary, and affordable housing.

“Unfortunately, what I heard from these Afrikaner refugees is that they are spending weeks in motels in unsafe areas, and being offered housing that is full of mould in expensive neighbourhoods.”

Refugees say the monthly allowance is not enough

According to the Free Press, each refugee receives a one-time payment of $2,000, which is often entirely spent on rent, leaving them with little to cover food, clothing, or other necessities.

Rowley added that the agencies responsible for helping refugees apply for jobs and access temporary benefits like social security and medical aid are frequently difficult to reach. In many cases, neighbours and local community members have had to step in to provide basic support.

The reporter noted that many of the Afrikaners she spoke to arrived as recently as two weeks ago and have begun connecting through social media groups to share their struggles.

“They don’t have enough food, they don’t have the right clothing, and I talked to three refugees in Detroit, and it’s very cold there, they don’t have coats,

“They really feel alone,” Rowley said.

Social media weighed in

Social media reactions from South Africans highlight mixed feelings about the situation, with some expressing concern for those struggling abroad and others questioning the narrative of persecution that prompted their move.

@Princymthombeni said:

"The problem is they seemed to think 'refugee' comes with luxury perks: bigger houses than locals, helpers, the whole package. It suggests there wasn’t much effort to understand what refugee status actually entails."

@msmonakhisi stated:

"They are finding out. They thought they were special because Trump handpicked them."

@zottyzulu wrote:

"Unfortunately, most refugees experience this but don’t complain because if you’re fleeing war or famine, you’re grateful for every little thing."

@Xhosa_Q commented:

"South Africa and refugee in the same sentence sounds so wrong in this era."

@PoyilaniF said:

"Whoever misled this group is living comfortably in South Africa."

South Africans roast refugee who wants to return to SA

A South African woman who relocated to the United States under a controversial “Afrikaner refugee” programme is seeking to return to South Africa with her children, prompting widespread mockery online. Many South Africans took to social media to roast her for leaving the country only to want to come back months later, questioning the sincerity of her refugee claim.

Afrikaner refugees sat they have received less support since landing in the US in May 2025. Images: @statedeptspox/X

Source: Twitter

Briefly News also reported that advocacy organisations and observers heavily criticised the Trump administration’s controversial refugee policy that prioritises Afrikaners over other refugees. Critics argue the programme diverts scarce refugee slots from people fleeing war and persecution elsewhere and undermines the humanitarian principles of the US asylum system.

