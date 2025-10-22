Donald Trump’s Refugee Program Slammed for Prioritising Afrikaners Over Other Groups
- United States President Donald Trump has been criticised for overhauling the refugee resettlement program in favour of Afrikaners
- Trump signed an executive order in February 2025, granting Afrikaners refugee status, citing alleged persecution and farm murders
- Netizens slammed him and accused him of favouring Afrikaners based on their race
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES — The President of the United States, Donald Trump, is facing criticism for singling out Afrikaners as the beneficiaries of the United States' refugee resettlement programmes. Other refugee groups have lately been left out.
According to the Washington Times, the Trump administration has singled out over 7000 Afrikaners to be resettled in the country by the end of this year. Its goal was to process 2,000 by the end of October and 4,000 by the end of November this year. However, the administration has faced difficulties in resettling the Afrikaners. Trump signed an Executive Order in February granting Afrikaners refugee status.
Afrikaners refusing to resettle
Sources speaking to the Washington Times revealed that Afrikaners changed their minds about relocating after they went through security and medical screenings. Others stepped back and delayed their journeys to sell their belongings and property. In spite of the setback, 700 Afrikaners are reportedly ready to resettle in the United States.
The Trump administration also expected to slash the number of refugees and focus on English-speaking refugees. It is also planning on accepting 7,500 refugees, 7,000 of whom could be Afrikaners.
Afrikaners resettling in the United States
More than 49 Afrikaners boarded the initial flight to be resettled in the United States in May this year, months after Trump signed his executive order classifying Afrikaners as refugees. Trump also alleged that farm murders and white genocide were the reason behind his justification. However, statistics from the South African Police Service showed that there were fewer than 10 farm murders in the previous quarter, and none of them were proven to be racially motivated.
Netizens slam Trump
X users commenting on the plan to resettle mostly Afrikaners were infuriated and called Trump out.
AnstoliUkraine said:
"Disgusting. 7,000 white Afrikaners and no one else. He's turned refugee policy into a race gilter."
Greg Cantwell said:
"When Trump saw Lethal Weapon: 2, he rooted for the bad guys."
BokFanNo1 said:
"Just to let you know: two of these Afrikaners who left South Africa earlier this year are crowdfunding from South Africans for their medical bills."
Page saif:
"This is part of Miller's strategy to eliminate citizenship requests from non-white individuals and to exclusively accept requests from white individuals."
D Stamos said:
"The racism is the point."
American woman opposes Afrikaners resettling in US
In a related article, Briefly News reported that an American woman expressed her frustration at the resettlement of Afrikaners. She slammed the allegations of a white genocide.
The woman posted a video explaining he views. These included sharing facts about land ownership in South Africa.
