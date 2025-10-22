A video showing the poor conditions at Tembisa Hospital resurfaced online, linking directly to South Africa’s ongoing corruption scandal

The viral post reminded many of whistleblower Babita Deokaran’s fight to expose billions in looted public funds

South Africans demanded accountability and transparency as outrage grew over years of neglect and alleged fraud

South Africans voiced anger and disbelief after seeing the viral Tembisa Hospital video, saying it revealed the real impact of corruption on ordinary lives.

A South African man shared footage showing patients lying on floors due to overcrowding at the public hospital. Image: Tembisa Hospital, Ekaterina Goncharova

A Facebook video posted by BI Phakathi on 22 October 2025 has reignited public outrage after footage of Tembisa Hospital’s dire conditions resurfaced online. In the clip, patients could be seen lying unattended on floors, some without beds, while wards appeared overcrowded and understaffed. Within hours, the video had gone viral, gaining widespread attention as South Africans linked the scenes of neglect to the ongoing Tembisa Hospital corruption scandal. Many online users said it makes sense now, referring to how billions of rands meant for patient care were allegedly looted through fraudulent tenders.

The Tembisa Hospital tender scandal is one of South Africa’s most shocking cases of public sector corruption. The late Babita Deokaran, a whistleblower and acting Chief Financial Officer in the Gauteng Department of Health, had flagged over R850 million in suspicious payments to hundreds of companies linked to the hospital in 2021. Just three weeks after raising the alarm, Deokaran was assassinated outside her home in Johannesburg. A recent Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report, released in September 2025, revealed that nearly R2 billion was siphoned from the hospital through irregular contracts and fraudulent dealings involving multiple individuals and companies.

Mzansi connect viral video to R2 billion hospital tender fraud

Hangwani Morgan Maumela, identified as one of the central figures, is alleged to have run a network of companies funnelling millions from the hospital. His family connection to President Cyril Ramaphosa drew significant public scrutiny, although the president denied any involvement. Others implicated included Sello Sekhokho, an ANC politician whose businesses received inflated contracts, and Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala, who allegedly used front companies to score tenders. Former health officials Lerato Madyo and Ashley Mthunzi were also accused of enabling or approving fraudulent payments. The SIU confirmed that criminal cases, disciplinary actions, and asset recovery processes are now underway.

The resurfaced clip, posted by BI Phakathi, reached over 11,000 likes and more than 2,000 comments within hours, with many South Africans expressing heartbreak and fury. Commenters said the conditions in the video now made perfect sense given the scale of corruption exposed in recent investigations. Some shared their own experiences of long waiting times and neglect in public hospitals, calling for stronger oversight and accountability. Others urged that Deokaran’s sacrifice not be forgotten, saying her efforts to expose the truth should inspire a renewed fight against corruption.

A shocking video of Tembisa Hospital revealed the human toll of corruption in South Africa’s healthcare system. Image: BI Phakathi

Mzansi reacted with anger and called for accountability

Nomthandazo Mbhelekazi Shabangu said:

“At least now we know it’s not the nurses to blame; it’s the Lamborghinis! All that money was meant to fix hospitals, but clearly it went straight into luxury cars.”

Reynold added:

“Deep down, this shows how broken the system is. People at the top are living soft lives while patients are lying on the floor. How did we get here?”

Thandanani Khoza wrote:

“Where’s the Lamborghini? Where’s the R2 billion? Yoh, guys, where are the cleaners and everyone else? This hospital looks abandoned; no food, no staff, nothing.”

Jennifer Sende commented:

“Haa! It’s not just us in our country. Is this an African thing? Everywhere you look, hospitals are struggling while leaders drive expensive cars.”

Wellington Mufuga said:

“This is the Frontline State, my friend. While some wear designer suits and drive three Lamborghinis, others are suffering in hospitals without beds or care.”

Julias Tanyane Maputla wrote:

“The resurfacing of this old video says a lot. The department claimed to have addressed the issue, but the fact that this clip still resonates means the problems haven’t been fixed. We can only move forward if there’s real accountability.”

Viwe Vee MaDikela added:

I’m sure that poor man fell off the bed, probably trying to get help or go to the toilet. It’s heartbreaking. How do we allow people to live like this in hospitals?”

Smangele Khumbeka commented:

“They chased away the Zimbabwean and Malawian workers, and now no one is left to clean. Look at the mess, this is what happens when you remove the people who were actually doing the work.”

