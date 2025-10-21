Madlanga Commission: Witness Says He Is Prepared To Die for the Truth

Witness A, who continued his testimony before the Madlanbga commission of Inquiry, feared he would not live long enough

He continued his testimony at the Commission, which was set up to investigate allegations of criminal interference in the justice system

The witness opened up about his willingness to die for the truth and his commitment to justice

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — The latest witness to testify before the Madlabnga Commission of Inquiry said he was willing to die for the truth. He spoke during the public hearings on 21 October 2025.

X user Tumi Sole posted a tweet about the witness's statements on his @tumisole X account. The unidentified witness testified at the Brigitte Mababnda Justice College, where the public hearings are being held.

The witness broke down and declared his commitment to fight crime. He also acknowledged that his life was at risk. He said that he knew that he would be killed, but was not afraid of doing this sort of work again. The witness remarked that the families of those who were killed allegedly by the criminal cartel deserve answers.

