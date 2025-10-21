Madlanga Commission: Witness Says He Is Prepared To Die for the Truth
- Witness A, who continued his testimony before the Madlanbga commission of Inquiry, feared he would not live long enough
- He continued his testimony at the Commission, which was set up to investigate allegations of criminal interference in the justice system
- The witness opened up about his willingness to die for the truth and his commitment to justice
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.
PRETORIA, GAUTENG — The latest witness to testify before the Madlabnga Commission of Inquiry said he was willing to die for the truth. He spoke during the public hearings on 21 October 2025.
X user Tumi Sole posted a tweet about the witness's statements on his @tumisole X account. The unidentified witness testified at the Brigitte Mababnda Justice College, where the public hearings are being held.
JOIN IN: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Briefly News Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
The witness broke down and declared his commitment to fight crime. He also acknowledged that his life was at risk. He said that he knew that he would be killed, but was not afraid of doing this sort of work again. The witness remarked that the families of those who were killed allegedly by the criminal cartel deserve answers.
Read the X tweet here:
witness
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023.