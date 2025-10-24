The latest witness testifying at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry alleged that top members of the South African Police Service have been involved in alleged tender fraud

The witness alleged that the top police officers were linked to an irregularly awarded health contract worth over R1 billion

The witness alleged that the information came from attempted murder-accused Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — Witness C, who testified at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 24 October 2205, alleged that top police officers benefited from a health tender worth over R1 billion. The witness alleged that he got the information from attempted murder accused Vusimuzi Cat Matlala. Spth Africsns called for the top cops' arrest.

According to IOL, the witness appeared at the Commission of Inquiry's public hearings at Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Tshwane. Witness C accused suspended Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya and the head of the Hawks, Major General Lesetja Senona.

Matlala alleged that he would pay Sibiya for every payment that he received from the tender that his company awarded him. The witness, who joined the Political Killings Task Team in 2020, said a middleman, who is a police officer stationed at SAPS' head office, operated under Sibiya's command.

South Africans slam Sibiya

Netizens, commenting on Facebook, blasted Sibiya and roasted him.

Hloks Molaudi said:

"He thought denying everything in Parliament was gonna clear his name. The Madlanga Commission is waiting for him."

Matheza Chizama said:

"Thank you, Mkhwanazi, for good work. Now they are coming out. I wondered why they were quiet this whole time."

Diana Molote asked:

"Why don't they get arrested, these thugs?"

Dave Hornsby said:

"Sibiya should be thrown in jail."

