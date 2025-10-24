Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala's name was brought up at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in relation to Jerry Boshoga

Boshoga was kidnapped in November 2024, with kidnappers first demanding R60 million ransom, before dropping it to R10 million

Matlala has denied knowing who kidnapped Boshoga, but claimed that he was involved in the drug business

Vusimuzi Matlala was linked to Jerry Boshoga's kidnapping during evidence presented at the Madlanga Commission. Image: Lefty Shivambu/ Sharon Seretlo

GAUTENG – Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala has again been linked to the kidnapping of Jerry Boshoga, in evidence heard at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Boshoga was kidnapped in 2024, with kidnappers initially demanding R60 million. They later reduced it to R10 million.

They also sent the family graphic videos depicting him being tortured, but communication stopped after a few months, and there is still no word about whether he is alive, almost a year later.

Matlala, a businessman who faces numerous charges, including attempted murder, has been mentioned often during various testimonies from the different witnesses. The latest evidence presented before the commission focused on a raid at Matlala’s house, with Witness C detailing what was found there.

Questionable discovery made at Matlala’s mansion

During testimony on 24 October 2025, Witness C testified about what they found during a raid at Matlala’s house in December 2024. Witness C, who is testifying remotely, is part of a team investigating criminal cartels in the country.

The witness stated under oath that they found a Malawian national in the home, who claimed to be a general worker. When they searched his room, they found that it had no curtains, but rather a sheet was tied to a window.

According to the witness, the sheet was similar to the one seen in one of the ransom videos of Boshoga. He explained that there were distinctive features on the white sheet in the ransom videos, as it had edges torn off and not cut. He also added that one would expect to see proper curtains in a mansion, and not a sheet tied to a window.

"I asked the worker where he got the sheet, and he said it was given to him by Matlala," Witness C said.

Jerry Boshoga was kidnapped in November 2024 and has still not been found. Image: @KasiEconomy

Source: Twitter

Matlala denied knowing what happened to Boshoga

Witness C also testified that Matlala denied knowing who was behind the kidnapping. He did tell officers, however, that Boshoga was in the drug business and owed people money.

“Matlala said he had borrowed Boshoga R5 million to buy a machine to process drugs,” Witness C said.

Witness X shared testimony about Matlala's messages

Briefly News reported that Witness X testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 14 October 2025.

Witness X, who was testifying remotely, shared details about Vusimuzi Matlala's ties with the KwaZulu-Natal Hawks' Head.

Cat Matlala has been linked to other senior officials, including Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and General Shadrack Sibiya.

