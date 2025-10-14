The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry resumed proceedings in Pretoria on 14 October 2025 after a week-long break

Witness X, who was testifying remotely, shared details about Vusimuzi Matlala's ties with the KwaZulu-Natal Hawks Head

Cat Matlala has been linked with other senior officials, including Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and General Shadrack Sibiya

GAUTENG – The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has heard how Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala had a close relationship with KwaZulu-Natal Hawks Head, General Lesetja Senona.

The commission is probing allegations of political interference, corruption and criminality in the criminal justice system. The commission was set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa following claims made by Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The commission, which is sitting at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria, was shown screenshots of Matlala’s communication with General Senona. The screenshots were part of Witness X’s testimony.

Witness X was forced to deliver testimony from a remote location due to safety concerns. The testimony was supposed to be delivered in-camera, but two media houses objected to that order.

What did Witness X allege?

During testimony remotely through an intermediary, Witness X exposed WhatsApp messages between Matlala and Senona, showing the two discussing the purchase of property. The property was allegedly going to be purchased by Matlala for General Senona’s son, Thato.

Witness X told evidence leader Advocate Adila Hasim that they could not confirm whether the property purchase went through or not. The screenshots were obtained from Matlala's phone after his arrest.

Matlala’s name has been mentioned numerous times during the commission, with Generals Mkhwanazi, Masemola and Khumalo alleging that he has links to other officials.



Matlala not only got a tender from the police despite being under investigation, but he also reportedly has close ties to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and the suspended Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection. Both Mchunu and Sibiya have denied these claims.

Sibiya is currently testifying before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee, which is also looking into Mkhwanazi's claims.

