The South African Police Service's Head of Governance, Legislation and Police General Petronella Van Rooyen began her testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

Van Rooyen testified about the Police Minister Senzo Mchunu's decision to disband the Political Killings Task Team

She said that Mchunu did not have the power to disband the PKTT, and many South Africans discussed her testimony

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Senzo Mchunu was not empowered to disband the PKTT. Images: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Phill Magakoe / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — The South African Police Service's Head of Governance, Legislation and Police General Petronella Van Rooyen said that Senzo Mchunu did not have the authority to disband the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT). She testified on 25 September 2025 at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry's public hearings.

Van Rooyen spoke at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Tshwane, Gauteng, where the public hearings are held. Her testimony followed two days of National Commissioner Fannie Masemola's testimony.

Van Rooyen blasts Mchunu

Van Rooyen said that the instruction to disband the PKTT was given by Mchunu. She questioned whether the directive was lawful. Shev questioned whether Mchunu had the power to command the closure of the PKTT.

"Maybe he did not have the authority because it relates to the operations investigating cases and the operations of the police," she said.

Van Rooyen said that the decision of Mchunu to close the PKTT fell outside of the mandate and authority of the minister.

What you need to know about the Madlanga Commission

An SAPS legal expert is testifying at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Image: Phill Magakoe / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans irritated

Netizens commenting on X were annoyed and slammed the testimony.

Giles asked:

"Why do we have to hear confirmation of this from SAPS' Legal Services? Surely Judge Madlanga is capable and competent to interpret the Police Act correctly himself. If not, why is he heading this commission?"

Zandi Thabethe said:

"Maybe he felt emboldened by his cheerleaders, Nkabinde and Sibiya."

Buti said:

"Mchunu, just like Shadrack Sibiya, might have been following instructions."

Itumeleng Molora said:

"Mchunu will come here and claim that he wasn't aware that such directives were outside of his mandate as the Minister and he should not be blamed."

ItTakesAvillageToRaiseA_Child said:

"Abuse of power. My biggest concern is that he was not fired."

Masemola blasts Sibiya and Mchunu

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Masemola accused Mchunu and suspended Deputy National Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya of protecting Gauteng-based syndicates. He spoke during his testimony at the Commission of Inquiry.

Masemola said that Mchunu and Sibiya worked together to protect the syndicates. He added that Matlala's confiscated phone showed the links between them.

Source: Briefly News