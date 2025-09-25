SAPS Legal Head Says Senzo Mchunu Did Not Have the Powers To Disband PKTT
- The South African Police Service's Head of Governance, Legislation and Police General Petronella Van Rooyen began her testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry
- Van Rooyen testified about the Police Minister Senzo Mchunu's decision to disband the Political Killings Task Team
- She said that Mchunu did not have the power to disband the PKTT, and many South Africans discussed her testimony
With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.
PRETORIA, GAUTENG — The South African Police Service's Head of Governance, Legislation and Police General Petronella Van Rooyen said that Senzo Mchunu did not have the authority to disband the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT). She testified on 25 September 2025 at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry's public hearings.
Van Rooyen spoke at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Tshwane, Gauteng, where the public hearings are held. Her testimony followed two days of National Commissioner Fannie Masemola's testimony.
Van Rooyen blasts Mchunu
Van Rooyen said that the instruction to disband the PKTT was given by Mchunu. She questioned whether the directive was lawful. Shev questioned whether Mchunu had the power to command the closure of the PKTT.
"Maybe he did not have the authority because it relates to the operations investigating cases and the operations of the police," she said.
Van Rooyen said that the decision of Mchunu to close the PKTT fell outside of the mandate and authority of the minister.
What you need to know about the Madlanga Commission
- KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi testified that the criminal justice system frees repeat offenders who then go on to commit more crimes
- He also slammed National Coloured Congress president and MP Fadiel Adams for having access to classified crime intelligence information
- Masemola said that a whistleblower indicated to him that there were connections between the police and the attempted murder-accused Vusimuzi Matlala
- Masemola also praised the Political Killings Task Team's crime-fighting abilities and said they were unmatched
- Masemola slammed Mchunu's decision to disband the Political Killings Task Team and said that he encroached on his duties as the National Commissioner
South Africans irritated
Netizens commenting on X were annoyed and slammed the testimony.
Giles asked:
"Why do we have to hear confirmation of this from SAPS' Legal Services? Surely Judge Madlanga is capable and competent to interpret the Police Act correctly himself. If not, why is he heading this commission?"
Zandi Thabethe said:
"Maybe he felt emboldened by his cheerleaders, Nkabinde and Sibiya."
Buti said:
"Mchunu, just like Shadrack Sibiya, might have been following instructions."
Itumeleng Molora said:
"Mchunu will come here and claim that he wasn't aware that such directives were outside of his mandate as the Minister and he should not be blamed."
ItTakesAvillageToRaiseA_Child said:
"Abuse of power. My biggest concern is that he was not fired."
Masemola blasts Sibiya and Mchunu
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Masemola accused Mchunu and suspended Deputy National Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya of protecting Gauteng-based syndicates. He spoke during his testimony at the Commission of Inquiry.
Masemola said that Mchunu and Sibiya worked together to protect the syndicates. He added that Matlala's confiscated phone showed the links between them.
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023.