South Africans may soon pay more for braai essentials after a new index showed food prices increased again during May 2026

Rising fuel and energy prices are reportedly pushing up the cost of meat, vegetables and other popular braai foods across the country

The latest Braai Index has sparked concern online as many South Africans say hosting a simple braai is becoming increasingly expensive

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

South Africans may soon have to dig deeper into their pockets for weekend braais after a new food price index showed that several braai essentials became more expensive in May 2026. The latest Braai Index revealed that the cost of common braai foods increased by 1.7% between April and May, reflecting growing pressure on household budgets as fuel and energy prices continue rising across the country.

The picture showed food ready for a braai. Image: Marcin Golba/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The index tracks popular braai items including beef, wors, chicken portions, vegetables and staple side dishes commonly bought by South African families. Although overall food inflation in South Africa has recently shown signs of slowing down, economists warn that fuel price hikes are beginning to affect food supply chains and transportation costs, which are now filtering through to consumers.

The recent increases follow months of global instability linked to rising tensions in the Middle East, particularly the ongoing conflict involving Iran, which pushed international oil prices sharply higher. South Africa has already experienced major increases in fuel prices over the past two months, with petrol and diesel costs climbing significantly. Analysts say these increases affect almost every part of the food industry, from transporting livestock and fresh produce to operating refrigeration systems and distribution centres.

Braai index drops slightly from last year

As a result, products often associated with social gatherings and family braais are now becoming more expensive despite official inflation figures remaining relatively moderate. According to Business Tech, the Braai Index is compiled using pricing data collected across major provinces in South Africa. The basket focuses specifically on foods commonly used during braais, giving consumers a more relatable picture of how rising costs are affecting everyday lifestyles.

Items monitored include meat products such as beef and boerewors, as well as vegetables like onions, tomatoes, potatoes and green peppers. Staple products, including maize meal, samp and spices, are also part of the calculations.

While prices rose month-on-month, the basket remains slightly cheaper compared to the same period last year. However, economists caution that this does not necessarily mean consumers are paying less overall, as food prices were already under pressure in 2025 due to global trade tensions and local economic instability. The country’s latest inflation figures already showed fuel costs pushing consumer inflation higher during April, and May’s fuel hikes are expected to place even more pressure on upcoming inflation data.

The picture showed braai food. Image: Marcin Golba/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

3 Other Briefly News stories related to braai

American food content creator known as "Oom Kent" travelled from Texas to experience his first authentic South African braai.

Faf de Klerk shared rare personal moments from Japan, including a traditional braai, giving fans a glimpse into his life off the field.

A Johannesburg man shared a hilarious video about visiting a friend with kids, and the experience was not quite what he expected.

Source: Briefly News