American food content creator known as "Oom Kent" travelled from Texas to experience his first authentic South African braai

The gathering featured everything from boerewors and lamb chops to Klipdrift and Coke

South Africans were overjoyed watching Oom Kent's genuine reactions to the food, with many saying they could cry

An American food content creator captured the hearts of South Africans after getting the ultimate braai experience in the United States. Instagram user @dinewithkent, affectionately known as "Oom Kent," shared a video on 26 January 2026 showing his journey to experience a proper South African braai for the first time.

Oom Kent, who shares food-related content from different cultures and restaurants across America, drove all the way from Texas to visit South African content creator @howdysnax, who specialises in making South African foods in the US. The SA expat invited Oom Kent to his spot for what he promised would be the best South African experience he'd ever had.

The video started with Oom Kent recording himself in his vehicle, excitedly saying he was on his way to have a South African dinner. When he arrived, the hosts wasted no time introducing him to everything that makes a braai special. They showed him the drinks section, where they poured him the famous Klipdrift and Coke combo that South Africans had been requesting in the comments of his previous videos.

The group raised their glasses, said cheers, and Oom Kent took his first sip, declaring it "very good." The scene then switched to the braai area, where the hosts were turning chicken wings and pieces on the fire. When asked what it was, the SA host jokingly called it "the salad," explaining that in South Africa, if you want a salad, you have some chicken. Oom Kent laughed and called it a "good-looking salad."

Next came the boerewors, which Oom Kent called "a very good-looking sausage." He tried his first piece and, after a moment of chewing, started laughing and said it was good. The hosts also put ribeye with Six Gun spice on the braai, explaining it was a South African spice blend. Even Oom Kent's wife got involved, taking a turn at turning the meat on the fire.

The hosts showed him a braai broekie, pap with shisa sauce, and a pap casserole. Oom Kent's plate was loaded with boerewors, steak, braai broekie, and lamb chops. He tried everything and kept saying how good it was, particularly loving the lamb. After the main course, the hosts brought out desserts, including malva pudding with custard and melktert. Oom Kent ended the video by saying "braai is for me," showing just how much he enjoyed the authentic South African experience.

Watch the Instagram clip here.

Mzansi overjoyed by Oom Kent's braai experience

Social media users shared their excitement on Instagram user @dinewithkent's video:

@mandymyjourney gushed:

"My heart is overflowing with joy!!! I am SO happy for you, Oom Kent, that I could literally cry. 😭 🔥😊"

@menime1996 shared:

"This is the most excited I've been in a while 😂"

@lovely_tracey_beatrice commented:

"Oooo that looks amazing 😍😍😍"

@popreese added:

"Man, that looked delicious!"

@amfybabe expressed:

"I looooove this ❤️ You are the most deserving Oom Kent!"

