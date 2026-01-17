A video on TikTok shows people in a village waiting to eat

Their meal time became a viral moment because of the way they dished out the food

The creator of the video fiercely defended the villagers' approach to sharing freshly cooked food

A video on TikTok showed people in the village who were at a river ready to eat. The clip amassed a lot of attention because of the unique way that the people were eating.

A meal dished outside left people divided. Image: @desh_milk440 / TikTok / Duncan Arabang / Pexels

The clip of the villagers received thousands of likes. The video sparked discussions about how people from different cultures eat their food.

In a post on TikTok by @desh_milk4404, people got to see villagers who were gathered to eat. Their food included pap, a South African staple and meat. Instead of using plates, the person in charge of the food was dishing everything out on the rocks that were jutting out of the river. The meat with sauce was dished out in a container next to the mound of pap. Everyone patiently waited for the person to finish dishing up. Watch the video of the villagers getting ready to eat on a rock below:

South Africa amazed by food at river

Online users shared their thoughts after noticing the way the food was being dished out. People debated whether the food was still hygienic given the way it was served.

Many in villages cook outdoors. Image: ArtHouse / Pexels

Putting cooked food on a bare surface is not a recommended move. The safest way to serve food on a rock is through stone cooking. Some cultures around the world use large heated stones as a way to cook, according to Global Volunteers. Serving cooked food on a bare rock that is not heated can result in contamination of all sorts. Read people's comments about the village meal below:

Tshepoduke thought the pap served on a riverbank was unappetising:

"The bacteria that is there."

The descendant felt they would still eat the meal:

"Rather die with a full stomach than an empty stomach."

TshidiMen imagined the worst:

"A monkey was sitting there a few minutes ago."

FLUXX joked about the food:

"Pap on the rocks 😭"

Kgaogelo hated the sight of the meal:

"You know, in this case, it’s safe to eat the pap straight from the pot."

R wondered:

"Why ningadleli ebhodwen (hwy not eat frrom the pot?)🥺"

stevovowa ko pheli speculated:

"That's where poisonous frogs lay their eggs on the rocks."

Dešh Milk440🥷the creator replied:

"Continue with your studies 🥰"

aballo Azer wanted to join the meal:

'They are having fun mara, we didn't even get an invite."

