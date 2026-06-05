A Cape Town woman’s social media post from 2023 is now sitting on shelves nationwide as a limited-edition product. Sarietha Engelbrecht suggested on Twitter that Bakers should create a special pack of only green Springbok Zoo Biscuits for rugby fans. Two and a half years later, that idea is real.

Pictures of Sarietha Engelbrecht and the product that become a reality. Images: Sarietha Engelbrecht

Source: Facebook

From Tweet to till point

Engelbrecht posted her idea on 23 October 2023, during the Rugby World Cup. She said if she were the marketing manager, she would have made that pack happen. The tweet got over 135,000 views and hundreds of likes.

On 2 June 2026, she shared an update on Facebook after Michele Raspel Orr from Signet Licensing came forward on LinkedIn. Orr confirmed she had used Engelbrecht’s post in her original pitch document to AVI. That pitch is now a product sitting in major retailers across South Africa.

The limited-edition Springbok Bakers Zoo Biscuits are an officially licensed product backed by the South African Rugby Union. With the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia just over a year away, the timing could not be better for Bokke fans.

Orr told Engelbrecht she deserves a Bokkie Biscuit and asked her to send her address via DMs. Mzansi weighed in on the story after Engelbrecht shared the news, and most people agreed she deserved more than just a biscuit.

One person said the idea was a no-brainer and could not believe no one at Bakers had thought of it sooner. Others said Engelbrecht’s original tweet was her intellectual property and that she deserved proper recognition. Many said they were ready to buy the biscuits immediately.

See the Facebook post below:

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Source: Briefly News