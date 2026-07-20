Peter Githami, a 26-year-old Kenyan man, was jailed in Zimbabwe after trying to walk home

He was arrested at the Beitbridge border while walking from South Africa toward Kenya.

The Kenyan Embassy in Zimbabwe and local community members helped secure his release

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Pictures of Peter and his mother after reuniting in Kenya. Images: NTV Kenya

Source: Youtube

Peter Githami, a 26-year-old Kenyan man, is finally home after months in a Zimbabwean jail. Officials arrested him at the Beitbridge border while he was trying to walk from South Africa to Kenya.

He lacked valid travel documents at the time of his arrest near the border. The Kenyan Embassy in Zimbabwe stepped in after his story went viral online.

His mother, Mary, could not afford to bring him home earlier this year. She had already returned to Kenya alone after officials repatriated her from South Africa.

Peter recalls terrifying chase before arrest

Peter said four men in a car chased him for kilometres in South Africa. He escaped only because he was travelling on a motorbike at the time.

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He had already lost his travel documents before reaching the Zimbabwean border. Officials arrested him there and sent him straight to prison without a valid passport. He spent months behind bars while watching other inmates walk free each week. Peter said he constantly wondered why he remained locked up despite committing no crime.

His story eventually spread online and reached members of the Kenyan community in Zimbabwe. Briefly News’ sister site TUKO.co.ke first reported on his difficult journey home. Community members and embassy staff then worked together to secure his freedom.

Peter arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport late on Thursday night with nothing. He had no suitcase, phone or passport, only relief written across his face. Peter said he thanked God for bringing him safely back to Kenyan soil.

His case showed the struggles many undocumented migrants face while stranded abroad. Kenyans online shared messages of relief and support after learning he was free. Many praised the embassy and community members for stepping in quickly.

Briefly News previously reported on Ruth Wambui, another Kenyan who returned home. She had spent thirteen years living and working in South Africa before going back.

Peter now plans to rebuild his life after his ordeal finally ended. His family in Kenya says they are relieved to have him home safely. The embassy said it continues to assist other Kenyans facing similar challenges abroad.

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Source: Briefly News