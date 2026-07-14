“We’re Suffering”: Nigerian Men Stranded in Indian Deportation Camp Beg for Help in Facebook Video
- More than 400 Nigerian men are stuck inside a deportation camp in New Delhi, India, some for over a year
- The men say they already paid for flight tickets home, yet Indian officials still refuse to release them
- Detainees accuse the Nigerian High Commission of ignoring their calls while other embassies rescue their own citizens
More than 400 Nigerian men remain trapped in a New Delhi deportation camp months after their travel papers expired. They say they already paid for flights home, but officials still won’t let them leave, and the Nigerian Embassy has done nothing to help.
A Facebook user named Nzenwachiri On-God shared a video from inside the camp on 13 July 2026, showing some of the men appealing for Nigeria to step in.
Detainees say the embassy has abandoned them
One detainee, who gave his name as Onyeka, told Sahara Reporters he has been locked in the camp since 5 June 2026. He said Indian immigration officers dropped them there after their documents expired, even though they were ready to go home. Onyeka said dozens of the men had already bought return tickets, yet immigration officials kept blocking their departure.
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He said he had called the Nigerian Embassy repeatedly, but every promise came to nothing. According to Onyeka, some detainees have now spent up to two years waiting in the same conditions. He claimed officials told them to cover their own accommodation costs while stuck in the camp.
Onyeka contrasted Nigeria’s response with that of other nations. He said the Finnish Embassy visited the camp on 17 June and moved its citizens out almost immediately. No Nigerian official has made a similar visit, he added.
He explained that his exit permit expired because embassy staff never responded in time. Onyeka described losing money each time a flight was booked, since nobody arrived to take the group to the airport.
The detainees say the prolonged wait has damaged their finances and their mental health. They are now calling on the Nigerian government and its High Commission in India to urgently arrange their return.
Malawian repatriation delays leave hundreds sleeping outside Pretoria Embassy in freezing conditions
The video has sparked mixed reactions online, with some social media users questioning why so many Nigerians left home in the first place, while others demanded government intervention.
Watch the Facebook video below:
More stories involving deportations
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- The US Department of Homeland Security has published the names and photos of five well-known Nigerian cyber fraudsters facing deportation.
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za