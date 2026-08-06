Uzalo actor Mbuso Zulu took to Instagram on Wednesday, 5 August 2026, with a cryptic post reacting to dating rumours between him and radio personality Penny Ntuli

The two have been photographed together on more than one occasion, with the close-up images fuelling speculation about the nature of their friendship

Mbuso and Penny have humorously brushed off romance rumours, describing their bond as more like a brother-and-sister relationship

'Uzalo' actor Mbuso Zulu has joked about the Penny Ntuli dating rumours. Image: penny ntuli

Source: Facebook

Uzalo actor Mbuso Zulu had Mzansi talking after he posted a tongue-in-cheek message on Instagram that seemed to address the persistent dating rumours linking him to radio personality Penny Ntuli. Rather than a flat-out denial, he chose humour, and fans had a field day.

On Wednesday, 5 August 2026, Mbuso shared a post on his Instagram account @mbuso_zulu35, writing in Zulu: "Uthi uyamu block umane uvuke ngawe naye emaphepheni 🤣😂🤣😂"; which loosely translates to: "You try to block them, and they end up appearing with you in the newspapers." The post landed after a news article about their apparent relationship.

How close are Penny and Mbuso?

The two have been photographed together on several occasions, both professionally and personally. Their warm, close-up images spark whispers every time they surface online. Penny recently posted a video visiting Mbuso on the set of the popular SABC1 soapie Uzalo, which only added fuel to the fire.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Both have previously dismissed the romantic angle, describing their relationship as more akin to that of siblings than lovers. Penny has been particularly open about the support she provided Mbuso during one of the most turbulent chapters of his life.

Mbuso was arrested in 2016 on armed robbery charges and was thereafter sentenced. After his release, he made a remarkable comeback, landing a role on Uzalo. He has publicly credited Penny as someone who stood firmly by him during that difficult transition back into society and the entertainment industry.

Radio presenter Penny Ntuli has been linked to an 'Uzalo' actor. Image: pennyntuli

Source: Instagram

Fans were quick to weigh in on Mbuso's playful response to the speculation. Below are some of the reactions:

@vmf112_ encouraged: "People will never appreciate a beautiful thing. It's none of our business futhi. Love her, my brother its women's month"

@donjuliano__closed it off: "Ngiyabonga mina 👏👏"

Below is what Mbuso posed:

Penny Ntuli on attending MySol's event

In a previous report from Briefly News, Penny Ntuli spoke about her experience at MySol's extravagant birthday and housewarming celebration in Cape Town.

The former Gagasi FM presenter shared the two important lessons she learned from her observations at the mining tycoon's party.

Source: Briefly News