Penny Ntuli reflected on her experience at MySol's extravagant birthday and housewarming celebration in Cape Town

The former Gagasi FM presenter shared the two important lessons she learned from her observations at the mining tycoon's party

She previously shared her struggle and growth after stepping back from the acting industry in South Africa

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Penny Ntuli shared the lessons she learnt at MySol’s celebration. Image: pennyntuli/Instagram, bigboykrb/X

Source: UGC

Former Gagasi FM radio presenter Penny Ntuli has opened up about her experience at the birthday and housewarming celebration hosted by businessman Solly Saka Madibela, known as MySol. The mining tycoon previously topped social media trending charts after netizens caught a glimpse of his plush mansion in Cape Town.

While popular songstress Babalawa M trended after sharing a cosy moment with MySol during a performance, it has emerged that Penny Ntuli also attended the birthday and housewarming event. Ntuli attended the event after landing a gig as the host.

Penny Ntuli opens up after attending MySol’s lavish party

In a sit-down with Daily Sun, the 29-year-old former presenter said that she never imagined that she would host an event as luxurious as MySol’s birthday and housewarming celebration. Penny Ntuli told the publication she was surprised when she received the call to confirm that she had landed the gig.

"Sometimes, you'd look down on yourself without being aware that there are people who respect you and your craft. Yes, I'm trying to grow in the entertainment industry. I'm still trying, and I believe I'm capable of many things and opportunities," she said.

Penny added that landing the gig boosted her confidence. She described the feeling as the equivalent of having a million bucks.

“But I'm still young and still learning. I've never imagined myself being surrounded by such big businesspeople. This opportunity came earlier than I thought. It made me feel like I had a fat bank balance,” Penny Ntuli said.

Penny Ntuli shares lessons learned from MySol’s celebration

Beyond the glamour, she said the event also left her with a deeper lesson about humility and the importance of uplifting others.

"I learnt that if we uplift each other, no one would go to bed with an empty stomach. I'll give you one example. I met an artist, whom I won't mention to respect him, at a birthday celebration, who has been struggling," she said.

She shared that the musician was not only given a platform to perform for MySol but to promote their work. Penny Ntuli claimed that the opportunity boosted not only the musician’s bank balance, but also their self-confidence.

Penny Ntuli shared what she learned at MySol's celebration. Image: pennyntuli

Source: Instagram

Penny Ntuli reveals why she quit acting

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Penny Ntuli left her fans stunned when she shared that a South African actor had made her stop acting.

Ntuli, who confirmed her exit from Jozi FM, revealed the reasons why she lost interest in the industry. South Africans on social media commented on Ntuli's video and guessed the actor to whom she was referring.

Source: Briefly News