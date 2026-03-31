Media personality Penny Ntuli stunned her fans this week when she shared that a South African actor made her stop acting

Ntuli, who recently confirmed her exit from Jozi FM, reveals the reasons why she lost interest in the industry

South Africans on social media commented on Ntuli's video and guessed the actor she was referring to

Penny Ntuli says a 'Muvhango' actor made her quit acting. Image: PhilMphela

Source: Instagram

Former Jozi FM radio personality Penny Ntuli recently surprised her fans on social media when she revealed why she left the South African acting industry.

Ntuli previously trended on social media when she twerked on the side of the road and got a reaction from the road management.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared a video of Ntuli on his X account, revealing why she quit acting.

"I wonder who this Muvhango actor is," asked Mphela.

In the video, Ntuli says, "I just saw a picture of a man who made me quit acting. 9 years ago, it was 2017, 2018, if you've been on my page, you'd know I was interested in acting. I went to workshops, and I even went to school for acting."

The radio personality adds that she attended workshops for acting roles on Uzalo, then Durban Gen, until she met the gentleman who wanted her to sleep with him for a role. Ntuli also hints in the video that the Muvhango actor recently trended on social media, and he's a father now.

The former Jozi FM adds that she stopped auditioning and attending workshops because she realised that if she slept with the Muvhango actor, she would have to sleep with more people to get roles on TV.

South Africans react to the video

@MaqokoLwando replied:

"I so wish she could name and shame, but it paints a clear picture. It’s just sad that the real ones never got the chance. I’ve watched most of King David interviews, if not most of them, touch on this issue."

@TshepisoBapela said:

"I walked away from acting the moment I saw the reality behind the scenes. Too many men in that industry prey on young women, especially those just starting out as background actors. They take advantage of your dreams, your hunger to make it, and."

@emkayreloaded reacted:

"If the Me Too Movement were to boom in South Africa. I feel like we'd be shocked with the stories we'd hear, especially in the acting space."

@tkay_kaula commented:

"She looks like Doobsie, maybe it’s her onscreen child."

@Xhakalilambile reacted:

"Even their casting director was snaaks!" (Weird).

@McGeba91 wrote:

"Could it be 157?"

@EsethuYummyJ said:

"Where was she acting?"

Penny Ntuli reveals why she quit acting. Images: PennyNtuli

Source: UGC

Penny Ntuli Stuns Mzansi with New Picture Out and About in Mpumalanga

In more entertainment news, Briefly News radio host Penny Ntuli amazed her fans when she posted a new picture on her Instagram page.

The former Jozi FM star was out and about in Mpumalanga, enjoying the sun as she wore a black swimsuit.

Her fans showed love to the radio star and said she looked gorgeous and that she was glowing.

Source: Briefly News