Beverly Steyn has called out Nonku Williams for purchasing an expensive clothing item, while she owes her

In February 2026, Beverly revealed that Nonku Williams had initially asked to borrow R2 million from her

South Africans have reacted to Beverly's latest post, giving mixed reactions and choosing different sides

Beverly Steyn has called out Nonku Williams for owing her a lot of money. Image: Nonku_williams, Beverly-Steyn

Source: Instagram

Money came in between TV's most loved friendship and could have possibly ruined it. That's if Nonku Williams does not pay up!

According to former Real Housewives of Cape Town reality TV star Beverley Steyn, Williams owes a "substantial" amount of money.

According to Maphephandaba, Bev took to Instagram to express disappointment over Nonku's latest pricey purchase, a Gucci sweater. In her caption, she wrote, "It breaks my heart that she can afford to buy these things, but she won’t even call my attorneys and make a payment arrangement as she promised in her apology."

Did Nonku promise to pay Bev Steyn?

After Bev's tirade, the former Real Housewives of Durban star, Nonku Williams, released a statement on the evening of 4 February, stating that her priority is being a mother, noting that the well-being of her kids comes first.

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"I also want to be clear about what actually transpired. As business owners know, payments can get delayed. That's what happened here. I had every intention of paying her back fully. I have reached out to her previously, and we were meant to resolve this matter privately."

She added that she was hurt by Beverly's decision to expose her, as she was going through a dark period of her life.

"I trusted someone I considered a friend with the most vulnerable, darkest parts of my life. I don't believe this situation ever needed to be brought to light the way it was. It only added more stress and struggle, not just for me, but for my entire family," she said.

After the statement, Bev said she accepted the apology, but she would still be pursuing legal action.

Beverly Steyn has called Nonku Williams for buying a Gucci shirt while owing her. Image: Beverly_steyn, Nonku_williams

Source: UGC

Mzansi reacts to Bev's latest post below:

pulchritudinous_anaj questioned:

"Must be tough being a celebrity, hey? I mean, you mentioned struggling as a mother to provide for your kids. So, why splurge on an ordinary t-shirt for $27,000?"

thandi_dutchess defended Nonku:

"I am not saying she’s right or wrong, but so she must not dress up cause she owes someone. I stand to be corrected."

bianca_owethu replied:

"Nonku has zero plans to pay Bev back. If she wanted to pay Bev back, she wouldn’t be wasting money on expensive clothing; she would have made arrangements on how to pay Bev back, maybe even in instalments. Her behaviour shows she has no intentions to pay the money back, meaning she’s used to doing this to people."

Beverly Steyn reacts to Mel and Peet Viljoen's arrests in America

In a previous report from Briefly News, TV stars Happy Simelane and Beverley Steyn reacted to Mel and Peet Viljoen's arrests this week.

The Viljoens shocked Mzansi when they got arrested for stealing groceries in Florida, USA, this week. South Africans laughed at Simelane and Steyn's comments about Mel and Peet's arrests in the USA.

Source: Briefly News