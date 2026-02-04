Nonku Williams and Beverly Steyn are at loggerheads, with Steyn exposing Williams for owing her money

In a viral video, Steyn revealed the real reason they stopped being friends, claiming Williams wanted to borrow R2 million from her

Williams claimed that life as a single mother is the root cause of this, and also explained the reason the payment has been delayed

Nonku Williams has addressed Beverly Steyn after she exposed her for borrowing a lot of money. Image: Nonku_williams, Beveryly-Steyn

Source: Instagram

Yoh, money really broke one of the internet's most beloved friendships. Former Real Housewives of Cape Town reality TV star Beverley Steyn exposed Nonku Williams, claiming that she owes her a lot of money.

In a video posted on Instagram, Steyn accused Nonku of not paying the "substantial" amount of money she owes, after initially asking for R2 million.

Now, Nonku has reacted to the claims and set the record straight.

Nonku speaks out following Beverly's claims

In a statement on Wednesday evening, 4 February, Williams stated that her first priority is being a mother. She said the well-being of her kids comes first, and this news has negatively affected them.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She then clarified why she has not paid back the money yet, "I also want to be clear about what actually transpired. As business owners know, payments can get delayed. That's what happened here. I had every intention of paying her back fully. I have reached out to her previously, and we were meant to resolve this matter privately."

Nonku said she was deeply hurt by Beverly's decision to expose her like this, especially since she confided in her about a dark period in her life.

"I trusted someone I considered a friend with the most vulnerable, darkest parts of my life. I don't believe this situation ever needed to be brought to light the way it was. It only added more stress and struggle, not just for me, but for my entire family," she said, adding that her man is responsible for keeping her sane.

The reality TV star said she is using the situation as a learning curve for her.

"This entire situation has shown me how money can become the root of so much harm, even between people who once cared about each other. I'm learning still learning how to navigate pressure, conflict, and hard moments with more wisdom and less emotion."

Nonku added that her maturity has allowed her to react positively to this drama. The ladies previously trended after they went to Cape Town for Nonku's birthday.

Check out the rest of Nonku's statement below:

Nonku in a love triangle

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nonku Williams is allegedly at the centre of a spicy love triangle involving her new man and a former co-star's relative.

The reality TV personality has been the talk of the social media streets since debuting her new relationship, leaving social media watchdogs on high alert for any juicy details. The latest scandal involving her romantic life ignited a spicy debate online, with the online community once again questioning Nonku's taste in men.

Source: Briefly News