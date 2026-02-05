Things are still about to get intense between reality TV stars Beverly Steyn and Nonku Williams, who are former friends

The former The Real Housewives of Cape Town reality TV star has responded to the Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams' apology

Steyn revealed that she is still pursuing legal action, despite the apology, as Nonku breached an agreement they had

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Beverly Steyn is still looking to pursue legal action against Nonku Williams. Image: Nonku_williams, Beverly-Steyn

Source: Instagram

South Africa is about to see a legal showdown between Beverly Steyn and Nonku Williams.

The two ladies, who were once close friends, saw their friendship crumble due to money, and according to Steyn, it is not a small amount. After her expose, Nonku Williams issued a statement apologising to her, but expressed hurt that someone she once trusted would reveal something so personal about her.

However, her statement did not move Steyn, who accepted the apology, as she revealed her plans to take the legal route.

Beverly Steyn speaks out

On Thursday, 5 February, Steyn responded to the letter and remained firm in her decision to involve her lawyers. Confident in her case, Steyn said she has receipts to prove everything she mentioned.

"To Nonku. I have accepted your apology, but my legal team is moving forward. Everything I have stated above is factual; I have receipts."

In her statement, Beverly stated that she chose to reveal everything on social media due to the empty promises on Nonku's part.

"After the agreement expired. You acknowledged the debt but refused to give me a payback date. You promised that if your money was late, you would start selling your Cartier bracelets, Gucci bags ete to show your commitment towards resolving this issue. It hurt me that you then told me we should put our friendship on hold until all the money has been paid back," she wrote.

"I went to socials as a last resort to get your attention and apologise to you and the public. My reason for publishing was to break the pattern that has repeatedly occurred over and over again," she wrote.

In her statement, Nonku said she is a single mother who bears the responsibility and prioritises her children. Nonku further stated that as a businesswoman, these things happen.

"I also want to be clear about what actually transpired. As business owners know, payments can get delayed. That's what happened here. I had every intention of paying her back fully. I have reached out to her previously, and we were meant to resolve this matter privately."

Nonku in a love triangle

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nonku Williams is allegedly at the centre of a spicy love triangle involving her new man and a former co-star's relative.

The reality TV personality has been the talk of the social media streets since debuting her new relationship, leaving social media watchdogs on high alert for any juicy details. The latest scandal involving her romantic life ignited a spicy debate online, with the online community once again questioning Nonku's taste in men.

Source: Briefly News