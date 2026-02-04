Nonku Williams is allegedly at the centre of a spicy love triangle involving her new man and a former co-star's relative

The reality TV personality has been the talk of the social media streets since debuting her new relationship, leaving social media watchdogs on high alert for any juicy details

The latest scandal involving her romantic life ignited a spicy debate online, with the online community once again questioning Nonku's taste in men

Nonku Williams is allegedly in a spicy love triangle. Images: nonku_williams, lunganirammaledi

Source: Instagram

Nonku Williams' alleged dirty laundry has been aired on social media after her new relationship came under scrutiny.

The online community has raised questions about the former Real Housewives of Durban star's partner, Lungani Rammaledi, who many people have wondered if he is truly the humble businessman and devoted boyfriend he portrays online.

According to BuzzLifenews, Rammaledi is the father of Slee Ndlovu's half-sister. Slee, a former Durban Housewife, starred beside Nonku on the famous franchise, where they were once good friends before their bond disintegrated.

While it's unknown whether Slee's sibling is still involved with Rammaledi, the source described the situation as a "love triangle," suggesting that the businessman was maintaining two relationships at the same time.

Nonku Williams is rumoured to be in a love triangle, with her boyfriend being linked to Slee Ndlovu's half-sister. Image: nonku_williams, slee_thebosslady

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, as the rumours circulate, Nonku and her Prince Charming are seemingly unbothered, continuing to flaunt their romance across social media platforms, from sharing private moments to enjoying luxury getaways.

Not much is known about Nonku's new bae, although his Instagram page reveals that he's a deeply invested cattle farmer with a large herd and a newly-launched production company. Rammaledi also owns a large mansion, multiple vehicles, and has a child of his own.

While this wouldn't be the first time Nonku's romantic life sparked controversy, with her abusive ex-husband and controversial ex-boyfriend Dumisani "Rough Diamond" Ndlazi often making front-page news, the latest scandal made for even more juicy gossip for social media users to discuss.

Briefly News reached out to Lungani Rammaledi for a comment, but he had not responded at the time of publication.

Read about Nonku Williams' alleged love triangle below.

Social media reacts to Nonku Williams' alleged love triangle

The online community wasted no time in discussing Nonku's latest scandal. Read some of their comments below.

Corporategirl6 slammed Nonku Williams:

"This woman loves hovering around drama."

Khumology alleged:

"Nonku moves FOUL. Didn’t she attempt sleeping with Jojo’s husband, too?"

chrisreymond89 suggested:

"This would be a very good storyline for #RHOD and bring Slee as a friend."

MamaKaLatte was not surprised:

"Nothing shocking here. Just Nonku doing Nonku things."

lerato_lalove was curious:

"So he’s not Slee’s sister's man, right? They just had a kid together. Ain't nothing wrong. I’m sure Nonku will be a sweet step-mother."

ntombenhle_zuma added:

"Yooooh, Nonku, I hope this is not true! Not long ago, Bev was saying some things about you, and now this!"

Nolwazii_K was invested:

"Besties, please make an offer that Ms Williams can't refuse. We cannot afford to miss out on this tea, @ShowmaxOnline."

Beverly Steyn accuses Nonku Williams of owing her money

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Beverly Steyn accusing Nonku Williams of owing her money.

The reality TV star posted a video declaring that she was done protecting her former bestie while she takes her for granted.

