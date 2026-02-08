Thembisa Mdoda finally addressed the viral rumours that her marriage had hit a dead end

The TV personality and her husband were said to be going through a rough patch in their marriage and were headed towards divorce

Her reaction to the rumours left social media buzzing to no end as fans flooded her timeline to learn more

Thembisa Mdoda broke her silence to address the divorce rumours. Images: tembisanxumalo

Thembisa Nxumalo (nee Mdoda) broke her silence to address rumours that her marriage was coming to an end.

The beloved media personality, best known for hosting the hit reality TV show Our Perfect Wedding, was rumoured to have served her husband, Abie Nxumalo, with divorce papers after five years of marriage.

Briefly News reports that a major domestic dispute in 2024 reportedly led Nxumalo to move out of the Fourways residence he shared with his wife, following what was described as a "big fight" over his toxic associations.

Reacting to the rumours on Saturday, 7 February 2026, Thembisa bluntly dismissed the allegations with a cheeky response, suggesting that the claims were so far from the truth they didn't even warrant a formal correction.

"That’s literally the dumbest thing I’ve ever read. Happy Saturday, guys."

Thembisa, who is a sister of radio and television personality Anele Mdoda, was previously married to Black Panther actor Atandwa Kani, son of John Kani.

The pair were married from 2012 to 2015, a marriage Thembsa claims she does not "recognise." They were involved in a high-profile divorce between 2015 and 2016 after paternity tests reportedly revealed that Kani was not the biological father of the twins born during their marriage.

Reacting to her post, fans and peers were relieved, seeing that Thembisa's unbothered response served as a quiet reassurance that her marriage remained intact, a reminder to many to take social media gossip with a pinch of salt.

Read Thembisa Mdoda's post below.

Fans react to Thembisa Mdoda's post

The online community flooded Thembisa's timeline with reactions to her cheeky message, with many urging her to ignore the noise and focus on herself and her marriage. Read some of their comments below.

bethelZETO advised:

"Ignore them, sis."

Buhlep said:

"These days you find yourself shocked reading about your own life."

Nnana16835454 wrote:

"Don't mind them."

Zee_0716 joked:

"You'll find that social media knows more about your life than you do."

Thembisa Mdoda's cheeky reaction to the rumours about her marriage served as reassurance to fans, many of whom advised her to ignore the social media drama. Image: tembisanxumalo

With the rumours effectively silenced, fans are now looking forward to seeing Thembisa Mdoda back where she belongs: dominating their screens with her signature grace and flair. If this weekend's drama proved anything, it’s that while social media may think it knows the "tea," Thembisa is the only one holding the kettle.

