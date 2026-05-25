Jackie Phamotse did not hold back on her criticism of Lebo M's latest marriage after the legendary composer introduced fans to his new wife

The controversial author threw shade at Lebo M's looks, questioning how his gorgeous new missus and his former partners see in him

However, online users directed the same shade in her direction by revisiting her past relationship, while others admired Lebo M's consistency for doing the right thing by his partners and marrying them

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Jackie Phamotse took a swipe at Lebo M's looks and threw shade at his wife. Images: JackiePhamotse/ Twitter, thereallebo_m/ Instagram

Source: UGC

Controversial author Jackie Phamotse has sparked a major uproar online after publicly mocking legendary composer Lebo M's latest marriage.

Known for her outspoken and often controversial views, Phamotse didn't mince her words on her latest X (formerly Twitter) post on 24 May 2026 when she took a blatant swipe at the musician's physical appearance, openly questioning how his gorgeous new wife, Nomoya Dube, and his former partners could have fallen for him.

"Lebo M has a new wife. I couldn’t help but look at her reactions. Goodness gracious, without attacking him, who do they see in him, honestly?'

Jackie Phamotse questioned what Lebo M's new wife and former partners see in him. Images: JackiePhamotse/ Twitter, thereallebo_m/ Instagram

Source: UGC

This comes after the Lion King composer officially introduced fans to his new missus, marking this his fifth marriage. Previously, he was embroiled in a legal battle with his latest ex-wife, Pretty Samuels, which turned incredibly messy following their May 2024 divorce. In late 2025, the legendary composer called it quits with his former fiancée, Mel Ntsala.

His latest marriage reignited the famous running joke among South Africans that the "M" in Lebo M stands for "Marriage." Over the years, the producer's highly publicised and frequent trips down the aisle have become a staple of local discourse, and Jackie Phamotse's remarks mirror what many people often ask about the star's high-profile relationships and track record of gorgeous partners.

Read Jackie Phamotse's post below.

Social media reacts to Jackie Phamotse's remarks

Online users turned the tables on the controversial author and commented on her relationship with her alleged former partner, Patrick Banda. Read some of the comments below.

Goqolo09 asked:

"Did you not date Patrick Banda? This seems like a similar set-up, so you should know what they see in him."

Mpho_Seakamela called out Jackie Phamotse:

"You had your time with blessers in your prime, and someone saw something in you and married you, so you are not the one to ask such questions."

Meanwhile, others expressed admiration for Lebo M, praising his consistency in "doing the right thing."

Sasalurv said:

|What I like about Lebo is that he doesn’t do vat ‘n sit, he is so principled. Maybe he’s unlucky when it comes to staying married, but he’s a principled man."

abednego082 admired Lebo M:

"Lebo M is an honourable man who does right by these women. We can laugh at him for getting divorced soon after, but he values his women and treats them right. He could be sleeping with them as most men do, but he decides to follow the honourable route."

marcia_breeze wrote:

"One thing about Lebo M, he doesn't like making women do wifely duties for a man who's not their husband, a true believer in the family structure."

Lebo M's wife roasted for overediting her photos

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a photo of Lebo M and his new wife.

Mzansi roasted her mercilessly and questioned her decision to edit her pictures, with some saying the heavy filters make her look like AI.

Source: Briefly News