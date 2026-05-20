On Tuesday, 19 May 2026, a video of Lerato Habiba alleging that Prince Kaybee offered her money surfaced on X

The clip gained traction on the social media platform, prompting the popular producer to address the explosive allegations

Prince Kaybee previously explained why he sent Instagram messages to another man amid speculation

Prince Kaybee reacted after a woman made explosive comments during a podcast interview. Image: princekaybee_rsa/Instagram, Habiba Makgatho SA﻿/Facebook

Source: UGC

Renowned Prince Kaybee has responded after controversial podcaster Habiba Makgatho, popularly known as Lerato Habiba, accused him of shooting his shot at her. This is not the first time the Fetch Your Life hitmaker has been accused of inappropriate behaviour.

Makgatho, who previously made allegations against African National Congress (ANC) politician Gwede Mantashe, claimed during a podcast interview that she had turned down Prince Kaybee’s romantic advances. X (Twitter) user @KingMntungwa reshared a clip of Habiba Makgatho discussing her love life on the Richy B & Lejoy Podcast.

Prince Kaybee responds after woman makes explosive claims

In the video shared on Tuesday, 19 May 2026, Habiba claimed that Prince Kaybee proposed to her. In the video, Makgatho claimed that the Beautiful Girls hitmaker offered her money to sleep with him, but she turned him down. Habiba Makgatho said she also turned him down because she doesn’t want to ruin her chances with his nemesis, DJ Maphorisa.

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When she was questioned whether she had confirmed that she was speaking to the real Prince Kaybee, Makgatho claimed that she had voice notes to support her claim. Watch the video by clicking the link.

When the video gained traction on the microblogging platform and South Africans weighed in on Habiba Makgatho’s claims, Prince Kaybee joined the chat. The veteran producer/DJ neither denied nor confirmed Habiba’s sensational claims but challenged her to release evidence. Prince Kaybee’s response read:

“Why didn’t she share the Voice Note?”

See the post below:

SA reacts to Prince Kaybee's response

In the comments, social media users weighed in on Prince Kaybee’s response.

Here are some of the comments:

@TruthAfrikan advised:

“You cannot even sue this one, Kabelo; you can just see poverty is written all over her, and she cannot even afford anything.”

@DjKabaza asked:

“How do you forget to bring a voice note 😆? Does it not stay on the phone 🤔 Voice note moss ga se object that you have to keep at home.”

@DjLebitsi critiqued:

“Why are you not denying it? Saying she must produce proof is not a good defence.”

@Moyabo11 said:

“Nah, this is not your spec, my guy. She is lying; we stand with you in these troubling times.”

@musagagisa joked:

“Relax, baba, we know your type.”

@iamClement_ZA said:

“Face and the hands don’t match 😶”

SA reacted to Prince Kaybee's response to Lerato Habiba. Image: princekaybee_rsa/Instagram, Habiba Makgatho SA﻿/Facebook

Source: UGC

Prince Kaybee defends himself after DMs to another man leak

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time that Prince Kaybee has broken his silence following speculation about his romantic life.

Briefly News previously reported that Prince Kaybee had to set the record straight after another man leaked a glimpse of their Instagram chats on X.

While the man did not provide context, the producer stepped in to clarify what they discussed, although fans noted one detail about their chats.

Source: Briefly News