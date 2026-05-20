Tributes have poured in from across the cricket world after former Australia wicketkeeper John Maclean passed away following a lengthy illness

The former Queensland captain played during one of Australian cricket’s most turbulent eras and later became a respected administrator

Cricket legends, including Greg Chappell, have shared emotional memories about Maclean’s leadership and influence on the game

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Cricket world mourns the death of former Australia wicketkeeper John Maclean at 80. Image: Pearce David James Bartha/Fairfax Media

Source: Getty Images

Former Australia cricket wicketkeeper John Maclean has died at the age of 80 after a lengthy illness, prompting tributes from across the cricket world. The former Queensland captain and cricket administrator played four Test matches and two One-Day Internationals for Australia during the 1978-79 Ashes series.

Maclean’s death came just days after former England captain Mike Smith also passed away. Cricket figures paid tribute to both men. Many praised their contributions to the sport on and off the field.

John Maclean’s Australia cricket career remembered

According to ESPNcricinfo, Maclean earned his Australia call-up during the late 1970s when Kerry Packer’s World Series Cricket competition caused a major split in the sport. Many of Australia’s top players signed with the breakaway tournament and were unavailable for official Test matches. With regular wicketkeeper Rod Marsh among those absent, Maclean was selected for the 1978-79 Ashes series.

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Before his international debut, Maclean had already built a strong reputation in Queensland cricket. He made his first-class debut in 1968. Maclean later broke the state record for most dismissals in a season. The record was previously held by former Australian wicketkeeper Wally Grout.

Over his career, Maclean played 108 first-class matches, scoring 3 888 runs and recording 385 dismissals, including 354 catches and 31 stumpings.

He captained Queensland in 30 Sheffield Shield matches and later stepped aside to help convince Greg Chappell to move from South Australia to Queensland.

Former Australia captain Greg Chappell paid tribute to his longtime friend.

“He was just a great team man and as a keeper his hands were as good as anyone I stood beside,” Chappell said.

“The ball disappeared into his gloves and just didn’t come out.”

Chappell said Maclean had phoned him and told him he would step down as Queensland captain if he accepted the offer to join the team. He added that Maclean made him feel welcome when he arrived in Queensland and that they had remained close friends ever since.

Queensland Cricket pays tribute to John Maclean

Queensland Cricket chair Kirsten Pike described Maclean as a respected leader who always put the team first.

“As a player, he led from the front,” Pike said.

She added that tributes from former teammates and the wider community had highlighted Maclean’s team-first leadership and generous nature. Pike said he proudly represented Queensland throughout his career as a player, coach, businessman and administrator.

Maclean later served as vice-president and president of Queensland Cricket and also represented players on the Australian Cricket Board.

Former Australian Test wicketkeeper John Maclean died at the age of 80 after a lengthy illness. Image: John Patrick O'Gready/Fairfax Media

Source: Getty Images

John Maclean honoured for cricket contribution

Maclean received an MBE in the 1980 Queen’s Birthday Honours for services to cricket. In 1998, he was awarded life membership by Queensland Cricket for his contribution to the game.

His passing has sparked an outpouring of condolences from former teammates, cricket organisations and fans remembering one of Queensland cricket’s most respected figures.

John Maclean may have played only a handful of matches for Australia, but his impact on Queensland cricket and the wider game stretched far beyond statistics. Tributes from teammates and cricket officials suggest his leadership, loyalty and commitment to the sport left a lasting mark.

Arsenal legend Peter Simpson honoured after death

Briefly News previously reported that Arsenal players wore black armbands against Burnley after club legend Peter Simpson died aged 81. Fans at the Emirates Stadium also applauded before kick-off as the club paid tribute to the former defender.

Simpson made 478 appearances for Arsenal and played a key role in the club’s famous 1970/71 double-winning team.

Source: Briefly News