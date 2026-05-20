A post of a funeral showed people a unique custom that a group of men and women dressed as rockers performed in honour of a deceased loved one

The video captured their unique attire as they showed up to pay their final respects during the funeral church service

The men's jarring all-leather presentation at the funeral signalled that the deceased was a beloved part of a niche community

A video of a funeral full of people dressed as rockers shared on 10 May 2026 left some people taken aback. The scene was of men and women who were presumably dressed in honour of a friend who passed away. South Africans chimed in on the funeral tradition that the men dressed in leather practised. The men's aesthetics indicated they may be a biker community or members of MaRock of Botswana bidding farewell to one of their own.

Men dressed as rocker cowboys at funeral in TikTok video amaze South Africans. Image: @itsblackspeedyapril

Source: TikTok

In a video on TIktok by @itsblackspeedyapril, a unique funeral event was underway. A man and others were similarly in all black leather outfits from head to toe. They paraded their unique looks in a display of respect for the deceased. The post did not include any clear indication of the location, but the group's attire may indicate that the deceased was part of a biker group. Bikers in South Africa have a culture of special send-offs done by members of the group as a final goodbye. The men and women may also be a subculture primarily in Botswana, Marock aka "Metal Cowboys of Africa," who combine metal, punk, and biker subcultures with Southern African cattle and western cowboy heritage. They wore brown and black cowboy hats, and one of them sported a dramatic skull face mask. Watch the video of the funeral procession below:

Funeral service puzzles SA

Many people speculated about the group who were dressed as rockers at the funeral. Their aesthetic left South African curious as bikers and Marock are niche cultures. Most viewers likened the men to the more familiar, WWE Wrestler' The Undertaker's aesthetic. Read the comments below:

Botswana's Marock's key look is leather pants, jackets, boots and hats to stand out. Image: Oliver Hadlee Pearch / i-D Magazine

Source: UGC

fefe joked:

"Ke bona (I see bo ma Highlander, Undertaker le Night Riders 🥰giving last respect 🙏."

Mapaseka Mokoena said:

"Yah people differ and we love different things 😂"

okkie tshikane (lepulana) wrote:

"I think he was famous because Undertaker and Rey Mysterio were at the VIP.

Sne Mthembu said:

"Imagine this is a funeral. How are we supposed to keep a straight face? I’m too childish, I was gonna laugh out loud 😂"

Ke Motho Mabokoane added:

"Obviously, I was going to laugh during the session😂"

thandoo was moved:

"I think he's wearing the same outfit as theirs 🥺"

Ntombi Moleya

"I’m too childish for this, the way I would have laughed my lungs out 🤣"

Other Briefly News stories about funerals

South Africans were puzzled by a video of men who were carrying a coffin through the streets in a strange funeral procession.

People were moved by a TikTok video of a young girl who was at her first funeral and found out she lost her aunt during the service.

A TikTok video of a family that used a smoke machine when they went to the cemetery in honour of their loved one went viral.

Source: Briefly News