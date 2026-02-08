A video showed men in a Cape Town city center and it looked like there was a funeral underway

The group of men became trending topics after they went through town with an unexpected load

The guys left a trail of confusion because they seemed to have had an important part of a funeral on foot

A TikTok video of men in Cape Town, part of an odd sighting, made rounds on the social media platform. People could not help but be amused after seeing men who were carrying a big load.

Men carrying a coffin in Cape Town went viral.

The video of the men posted on 3 February 2026 left people's tongues wagging as they seemed to be part of a funeral service. The group looked focused on a mission to safely transport their heavy load.

In a post on TikTok by @newsnexussa, a group of men were carrying a coffin between them. Instead of a typical burial ceremony, it seems that they were carrying the large load over a long distance. The clip that was reportedly recorded in Belville cape Town, shows the men making their way through the city's centre with the coffin on foot, presumably walking to the burial site. The men appeared to be taking part in Janazah, which the Islamic Association of Raleigh describes as an Islamic communal duty involving men carrying a coffin to the burial as a symbol of virtue. Watch the video below:

South Africa puzzled by coffin transport

Many people were stunned to see the men carrying the coffin openly in town. While some criticised the men carrying the coffin, people pointed out that they were honouring the deceased through Islamic practice. Read people's comments:

South Africans defended Islamic funeral practices.

Damian Kok spread awareness about Islamic funeral practices:

"This is how Islamic funerals are done. Our own South African Muslims do the same where they’re able to. Why are you guys following MAGA with this anti-immigrant sentiment? Who told you other poor people make you poor? 🤣"

user8248291113438 also stood up for the men against naysayers:

"Nothing wrong about carrying a ⚰️coffin maqaba ndin 🙄 niyadina man."

Faiz ☪️ also defended the men carrying the coffin:

"They’re trying to replicate an Islamic custom of carrying the deceased, however we carry the bier for a short distance, then the hearse drives it further to the mosque or cemetery 😎"

teachernele was stunned by the funeral practice:

"This is some Leon Schuster skit 😭"

noma was amazed to see the Islamic funeral tradition:

"A coffin what is going on South Africa is a movie."

A Ya Nda commented:

"Nenzani manje lapho eSouth Africa? 😳 Hhai angisabuyeli lapho, ngiRight ngilana eJalan."

