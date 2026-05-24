A Takealot driver posted a TikTok video of his daily work and shared a realistic look at his daily earnings

The deliveryman recorded an informative video of a raw look at his full day of work to address stigma about the profession's average salary

The South Africans chimed in on the video, and people opened up about the first impressions of the young man's average earnings

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A Takealot driver opened up about his average daily earnings. Image: Mathias Reding / Pexels/ Takealot / Facebook

Source: UGC

South Africans were interested in the earnings that a Takealot driver shared. He blew the lid off the presumption that delivery drivers earn very little. Instead, the man offered a good, realistic account of what it is like to work for Takealot and whether it's worth it.

In a video on TikTok by @that.delivery.guy6, he announced that he was taking his viewers on a day of work. First, he clarified that his earnings are not consistent and can range between R400 and R1,000 per day or R12, 000 - R30, 000 per month. BusinessTech reported the average salary in South Africa is R29 490.

Earnings for Takealot drivers depend on how many stops that they make. 40 parcel stops in a day could mean R700 in earnings, while 20 stops to deliver food can amount to R600 without tips. The driver encouraged others to be open-minded about service because they could actually earn a lot. Watch the video below:

Other delivery drivers show their earnings

The young man inspired other drivers to take to the internet with their own realistic earnings. Online users admitted that they were struggling to make the same amount of money in their own businesses and working different jobs.

South Africans in the delivery space shared their earnings. Image: RDNE / Pexels

Source: UGC

TsweerieN asked for a further breakdown:

"R700 per day, has all expenses already been paid? Or must you still deduct R300 for petrol, R250 for vehicle maintenance and vehicle-related expenses?"

That delivery guy, the creator said:

"True, but remember these numbers vary on how much effort you put in, and if you feel like it’s not worth it for you, definitely don’t do it 🙏

glen applauded the Takealot:

"R1000 in a day? 😫🤦‍♂️bruh I can't even make R500 without really sweating on that company."

Fetty🇿🇦 shared his experience:

"Delivered iPhone 17 last week and got a R2700 tip."

choppa_9🤟🏽🍏🔥 also shared:

"I work for a courier company. Distributing Shein and Temu parcels. I bag about R28 000 a month. Using my own bakkie and diesel."

PRo advised:

"Yes, but make sure you get transferred to a hub close to where you live or petrol will cost you boii, cause you have to go for an audit 😂😭"

SneakyLinks realised:

"I have never tipped a courier. Honesty, I just never thought about it."

Other Briefly News stories about delivery drivers

People were inspired by a CheckersSixty60 delivery driver who showed people his daily life as a hard worker. with a vlog on TikTok

Online users were fascinated by the detailed payslip of a Bolt driver, and his earnings sparked a debate among South Africans.

Many South Africans were fascinated by a video of a woman who shared tips about working as a delivery driver on Mr D.

Source: Briefly News