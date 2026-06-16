Prince Kaybee opened up about how losing his mother changed his life

The music producer revealed that cycling became part of his healing journey, helping him cope and rebuild his mental strength

Social media users praised Prince Kaybee for being vulnerable about grief, relating to his emotional reflections about healing

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Prince kaybee shared details about his mother's death

Source: Instagram

For years, Prince Kaybee has been known for his work behind the decks and his chart-topping productions. Recently, he has devoted more time to fitness and cycling.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE ahead of the HiPace Cycle Challenge, he shared that his shift to fitness began after his mother's passing.

Grief reshaped Prince Kaybee’s life and priorities

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Prince Kaybee reflected on one of the most painful moments of his life. The award-winning DJ and producer opened up about losing his mother, revealing how the heartbreaking experience changed him and shaped the person he is today.

“My mother died in my arms. I came home one day and she was struggling to breathe and stand up. While waiting for the ambulance, I tried to resuscitate her, but she couldn’t wait any longer and died,”

He said.

The Citizen also reported that Prince Kaybee spoke candidly about his mother’s death in an emotional post on X. He said the loss affected him deeply.

“I have lost the oldest person who loved me through all my flaws. The only person I could share anything with without being judged. But guess what, she is dead,”

He shared.

"And for some reason, there’s a God that is all-powerful and capable of everything and anything, orchestrating all this as part of his plan. If she had to die, let her die, but not like this—not to a point where she can’t speak or hold her own hand up,”

He said.

Prince kaybee also mentioned that the experience made him reassess his life and priorities.

Cycling helped him heal and regain strength

Speaking on what motivated his fitness push, he linked it back to his mother's condition. Prince Kaybee revealed that his mother’s death from obesity-related illnesses inspired him to transform his lifestyle and take his health more seriously.

“My mother had obesity-related illnesses. After her death, I made a decision right there that I needed to inspire people to lose weight,”

He said.

“No one is fat-shaming anyone, but you are better off carrying less weight through life. There will be kids you need to play with and goals you want to achieve. Above all, assess your life — you will be more capable of doing anything with less weight,”

Prince Kaybee, who has gained recognition for promoting healthy living on social media, said his message is not meant to shame anyone.

Prince Kaybee’s love for cycling has grown significantly, with the star recently taking part in the HiPace Challenge from Johannesburg to Durban. While fitness has become an important part of his lifestyle, the producer clarified that he has no plans to leave music behind.

He explained that cycling is something he does for personal growth, discipline, and mental wellness rather than a new career path.

“I am not rebranding. Music will always be my first love..."

He expressed.

Fans praise Prince Kaybee’s honest grief reflections

Fans sympathize and relate to Prince kaybee's loss

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee’s emotional reflections resonated with many social media users, with fans praising him for speaking openly about grief and loss. Others shared their own experiences with losing loved ones and offered the DJ words of support.

tebellook_ commented:

"I pray God heals, comforts and consoles every ache you are feeling. I'm so sorry for your loss and that painful experience"

Khayajoka shared:

"I know that experience man, may her would rest in peace"

See more comforting comments in the post below

Prince Kaybee's weight-loss gets everyone talking

Recently, Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee said he’s proud of his weight-loss progress since changing his eating habits and adopting a healthier lifestyle. The DJ has spoken openly about reflecting on his past diet as part of his fitness journey, which began after his mother’s death from obesity-related illnesses.

Source: Briefly News