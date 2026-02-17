Prince Kaybee is a happy man after successfully losing 10 KG, and shared side-by-side photos showing his incredible transformation

The DJ and producer showcased his new physique, hoping to inspire his fans and followers to chase their body goals and "not settle"

His new look sparked an intense debate in the comment section, with several followers showing interest in joining his weight loss journey

Prince Kaybee showcased his new look after losing more weight. Images: KabeloMusic

Source: Twitter

It wasn't easy, but Prince Kaybee showed fans that it can be done after losing a whopping 10 KG.

The Charlotte hitmaker is beaming with pride after dropping more weight since embarking on his weight loss journey, which has seen him reflect on his past eating habits as he later adopted a healthier lifestyle.

Taking to his social media pages on Monday, 16 February 2026, Kaybee, real name Kabelo Motsamai, shared before-and-after pictures showing his transformation from weighing 95 KG to a lean 85 KG.

The striking difference in his photos, seen in his puffy cheeks in the first frame, was clear evidence of Kaybee's commitment to bettering his lifestyle and appearance. His caption echoed his constant drive to inspire his followers to maintain healthier habits.

"Do not settle, keep improving self."

It follows the DJ’s earlier outdoor workout post, proving his transformation wasn’t just a quick fix, but a total daily routine adjustment. By committing to his new habits, he has shown fans that health is no longer just a goal for him; it’s now a lifestyle.

See Prince Kaybee's pictures below.

Social media reacts to Prince Kaybee's transformation

Fans and followers were impressed and equally inspired as they praised Kaybee for committing to his journey.

IntensionMr said:

"Kabelo, I'm trying to eat once a day, but I keep failing."

Lethabo_Set shared:

"I'm on day 4 of OMAD, not easy but doable."

Petermainatech1 wrote:

"Impressive. I also came from 89-80kgs and I'm feeling better."

jacy92143244 posted:

"I moved from 94 to 83 and am still going, because of your inspiration."

teb_ma gushed over Prince Kaybee:

"You look absolutely beautiful, little brother."

Normanbooz asked:

"How did you do it, king?"

StarJay_23 posted:

"Thanks, we will keep trying."

miyelani_2023 added:

"It’s not easy, but we will keep trying."

As Prince Kaybee continues to celebrate his milestone, it’s clear that his influence extends far beyond the DJ booth. While many of his followers admit that the journey is "not easy," the outpouring of success stories in the comment section proves that his "do not settle" mantra is hitting home.

