American YouTube sensation IShowSpeed completed an intense 28-day livestream tour across more than 20 African countries from December 29, 2025, to January 27, 2026

In recent interviews, he explained that his passion for travel sparked during childhood history lessons about diverse civilisations, but financial struggles prevented him from experiencing the world back then

The high-energy journey took him through nations including Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Morocco, Ethiopia, Kenya, and South Africa

IShowSpeed ate pizza in the street during his Africa tour. Image: Toyin Adedokun

Source: Getty Images

IShowSpeed opened up about the emotional core behind the ambitious "Speed Does Africa" tour. Growing up, he absorbed stories of ancient cultures and traditions in school, which ignited a fascination he could not act on due to limited opportunities.

As his fame grew through chaotic gaming streams and viral moments, he realised the power to turn that childhood curiosity into reality.

Speed talked about his tour in a video posted on Twitter by the account @IShowSpeedHQ on the 12th of February.

Asked what inspired his tour, the livestreamer remembered:

"As a kid, I always wanted to travel. But as a kid, I could not travel."

He described Africa as the origin of his identity, saying he "had to go back" to the motherland. The tour went beyond content creation, but it rather became a journey of self-discovery, broadening his worldview and revealing authentic experiences that challenged narrow media narratives.

Watch the video below:

Africans weigh in on Speed's latest revelations

The continent's people shared their thoughts on Speed's post-tour interview, after having welcomed him with open arms.

One X user, @Louisefire7, wrote:

"That’s actually powerful. Traveling across Africa to reconnect with culture and roots hits different. Respect to Speed for turning a personal story into a global journey."

Another user, @theairwalker22, commended:

"Wow, this is what we need as black people. We need to unite."

@MeddieMambo added:

"His motivation is personal and meaningful. Connecting with heritage and exploring diverse cultures can have a lasting impact beyond just travel or publicity."

User, @Banjy47, shared:

"The Motherland tour was peak content. From racing cheetahs to hitting 50M subs in Nigeria, Speed really showed out for the culture. This quote just proves his heart was in the right place from the jump. Welcome home."

@CAspirewealth commented:

"Twenty countries is insane energy. Speed is unironically doing more for global tourism than actual travel boards right now. The streams in Africa have been legendary."

Another user, @Afrilivesmatter, added:

"Unapologetically African! @IShowSpeedHQ, son you escaped AngloAmerican brainwashing."

Speed's highlights from stops across the continent

The streamer packed the schedule with unforgettable moments that kept millions tuned in live.

In Nigeria, crowds mobbed him in Lagos as he marked major personal milestones amid celebrations.

He joined Senegalese fans in victory cheers after a football win and attended the Africa Cup of Nations final in Morocco.

In South Africa, he enjoyed local vibes with car-spinning antics and dance lessons.

Other stops included cultural immersions in Ethiopia, Kenya, Ghana, and more, where he tasted traditional foods, met fans, and highlighted everyday joy and hospitality.

IShowSpeed enjoyed the car-spinning adventure in SA. Image: Camilla Richeti

Source: Getty Images

More Briefly News articles about IShowSpeed

Source: Briefly News