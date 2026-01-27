Darren Jason Watkins Jr, better known as IShowSpeed or Speed, was asked for money from a woman in Ghana during his lengthy tour of the African continent

In a clip posted on the Elon Musk-run social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Speed seemed to ignore the request and literally continued looking forward to his journey

Members of the online community, mainly from the country he had visited, joked that the woman was from a 'rival' country, refusing to claim her as their own

A woman asked IShowSpeed for money in Ghana. Images: @ishowspeed

Source: Instagram

Award-winning American streamer IShowSpeed, also known as Speed, finally reached Ghana on 26 January 2026 as part of his month-long 'Speed Does Africa' tour, enjoying massages in nature while surrounded by beautiful women and eating jollof rice. However, many people are talking about the moment a Ghanaian asked the online personality for money, a request he seemingly ignored.

According to Briefly News' Ghanaian sister publication Yen, while Speed, real name Darren Jason Watkins Jr, sat on top of a vehicle driving in what appeared to be a residential area, a woman stated in Twi that she needed cash. Not understanding what the woman was saying, Speed asked her what she said.

She shouted in English:

"We want money."

The clip showed Speed turning away from the woman. It is unclear whether he was upset or wanted to continue his journey.

Take a look at the X post showing Speed's interaction with the Ghanaian woman on X user @NoNonsensezone's account below:

So far, Speed has visited many African countries, including Angola, South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Mozambique, Zambia, Zimbabwe, where he met his lookalike, Kenya, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Senegal, Nigeria, Benin, Liberia, and Namibia.

While in South Africa, the 21-year-old YouTuber got the fright of his life when a man from Langa, a township in Cape Town, used one of the clicks in the isiXhosa language to describe a word written on a bracelet.

After realising that the man was simply speaking his language, Speed said:

"I thought you barked at me."

Speed also visited Johannesburg while he was in the country.

IShowSpeed rocked a Springbok t-shirt while in South Africa. Image: IShowSpeed

Source: Youtube

While there were not a lot of comments under the post, several Ghanaian members of the online community joked that the people in the video were from Nigeria, showing the playful rivalry between the two countries. During Speed's Nigerian visit, he found himself in the same position when he toured the streets, and people next to the moving car asked for some change.

IShowSpeed allegedly ignores Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2025

In a related article, Briefly News reported that during his tour of Zimbabwe, IShowSpeed seemingly snubbed Lyshanda Moyas, the country's reigning Miss Universe titleholder. A snippet of a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) showed the beauty queen wanting to greet the streamer, who allegedly ignored her presence.

Lyshanda reportedly stated that she was at first upset but still thrilled to see him exploring and celebrating her country. Some people sided with Lyshanda, while others gave all their support to the American entertainer.

