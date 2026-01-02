Award-winning streamer IShowSpeed reacted dramatically to an isiXhosa click during his tour of a Cape Town township

The well-known YouTube and Twitch streamer is in South Africa as part of his 28-day 'Speed Does Africa' tour

Several social media users shared mixed responses to Speed's reaction, sparking lively discussions

IShowSpeed was surprised when he heard an isiXhosa click. Images: @ishowspeedsui

Award-winning American streamer IShowSpeed, also known as Speed, got the fright of his life when a Xhosa man uttered one of the isiXhosa clicks. While some found his reaction comical, others saw it as him being over the top.

Speed, who toured Cape Town on New Year's Eve as part of his 28-day 'Speed Does Africa' tour, visited Guga S'Thebe Cultural Centre in the township of Langa. While there, his tour guide showed him various bracelets, one of them reading 'qhubeka,' which translates to 'carry on' in English. When Speed heard the 'q' click, he jumped back in astonishment, prompting the Xhosa man to explain the three clicks ('x,' 'c,' and 'q') in the isiXhosa language.

The 20-year-old online personality responded:

"I thought you barked at me."

IShowSpeed's reaction gets the internet talking

Social media users gathered in the comment section with their thoughts about how Speed reacted to the isiXhosa click.

People online had a chat about IShowSpeed's reaction to hearing a isiXhosa click. Image: Westend61

@againstdating laughed and said:

"Bro heard gunshots."

@unapologeticallybl told the online community:

"IsiXhosa is so beautiful and supreme to me."

@kgensa shared their opinion, writing:

"Speed is disrespectful towards our people."

A humoured @user8270054638328 stated:

"He's doing too much."

@abraham.masebe wrote in the comments:

"South Africa has 11 official languages [excluding South African Sign Language], so don't categorise South Africa, please."

Watch a snippet of the livestrem on the TikTok video posted on @CaughtClipn's account below:

3 Other stories about isiXhosa

In another article, Briefly News reported that a White Cape Town man went viral for his fluent isiXhosa conversation.

reported that a White Cape Town man went viral for his fluent isiXhosa conversation. An Irish woman married to an Xhosa man wowed many with her multilingual skills. She spoke the Nguni language as if it were her mother tongue.

Two Afrikaners entertained the masses when they shared their take on a classic igwijo, nailing the isiXhosa words and rhythm.

