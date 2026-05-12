A Checkers Sixty60 delivery driver went viral after struggling to lift his fallen bike during severe flooding and strong winds in Cape Town

The Western Cape continues to battle dangerous weather conditions, including flooding, road closures and power outages linked to an intense storm system

South Africans sympathised with the delivery rider seen fighting against gale-force winds while trying to continue working during the disruptive Cape Town storm

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Cape Town’s heavy rain and powerful winds are causing chaos across the province, and one delivery driver’s struggle during the storm has captured attention online. The clip left many South Africans worried about workers forced to brave dangerous conditions.

The visual on the left showed a delivery driver trying to pick up his bike. Image: @newsnexussa

Source: TikTok

A video showing a Checkers Sixty60 driver struggling against Cape Town’s severe weather has gone viral online. TikTok page @newsnexussa posted the video on 12 May 2026 in the Western Cape, highlighting the severe weather conditions in Cape Town. The footage showed the delivery rider trying to lift his fallen motorbike after strong winds and heavy rain knocked it over.

Cape Town and surrounding areas have experienced widespread flooding, gale-force winds and major disruptions over the past few days. Authorities issued an Orange Level 8 weather warning as wind speeds reportedly exceeded 80 kilometres per hour in some parts of the province.

Western Cape storm causes widespread damage and disruption

The storm has already caused significant damage across the Western Cape, including affecting most services. The video shared by the account @newsnexussa captured how strong the heavy winds are currently in the Western Cape. Roads became flooded, trees were uprooted and power outages affected several communities.

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South Africans online expressed concern for workers who rely on deliveries to earn an income, especially during dangerous weather. Many people pointed out that delivery drivers often continue operating because they cannot afford to miss work, even during storms.

The visual on the left showed the delivery driver after he fell. Image: @newsnexussa

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi feels sorry for the delivery driver

Jo-Anne wrote:

“I feel sorry for the people who have to go through this in order to provide for themselves and their families while others have the comfort to stay at home.”

blommie08039 asked:

“why don't retail stores close their online shopping service in such weathers. specially the food stores.”

Dumisani Ngcobo wrote:

“These are some of the reasons I stopped riding. 🤦🏾”

Danielle wrote:

“Employers don't care, people are going back to work today, and schools are closed. 😅”

Lee Ann wrote:

“I thought checkers stopped deliveries yesterday? This is so wrong on all levels.”

Tebogo wrote:

“Eish, yesterday I witnessed a guy standing still in the rain waiting for customers to buy oranges. 😢”

Rouveé wrote:

“One thing I love about them. They always stop to help one another. 😔😭 God, please protect us all. 🙏🙏🙏”

420mystic wrote:

“It's absurd to expect people to make deliveries on motorcycles in that weather. As the customer and the employer, it's just wrong.”

Mjava wrote:

“The store should have closed the app due to bad weather conditions. 🤔🤔”

ROOIMYT wrote:

“Shame. 😭 That's why I didn't bother to place any orders yesterday. They should make deliveries unavailable on the app!”

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Source: Briefly News