A viral video from Worcester showed powerful Western Cape winds tearing apart a shack during severe storm conditions

The Western Cape remained under an Orange Level 8 weather warning as flooding, power outages and dangerous winds disrupted communities

Many South Africans felt heartbroken after seeing furniture and household belongings exposed

A heartbreaking video from the Western Cape captured the terrifying moment strong winds ripped through a family’s shack, leaving their belongings exposed during severe weather conditions.

The visual on the left showed a shack in Worcester after being blown by the wind. Image: @newsnexussa

Source: TikTok

A viral video shared by @newsnexussa on 12 May 2026 showed the devastating impact of the severe weather currently battering parts of the Western Cape. In the clip, powerful winds can be seen tearing apart a shack in Worcester, leaving furniture and household items completely exposed as pieces of the structure flew through the air.

The incident comes as Cape Town and surrounding areas continue dealing with dangerous weather conditions linked to an Orange Level 8 warning for disruptive rain and gale-force winds. Authorities warned that wind speeds could exceed 80 kilometres per hour, with widespread flooding, fallen trees and structural damage already reported across several communities. Emergency services have also reportedly responded to hundreds of incidents within just a few hours.

Winter storms devastate vulnerable informal settlements

For many residents living in informal settlements, strong winds and heavy rain often pose a serious threat to both homes and livelihoods. Structures built from corrugated iron and temporary materials can be especially vulnerable during winter storms, leaving families at risk of losing their homes and belongings within minutes. Disaster management teams continue monitoring affected areas while another cold front is reportedly expected to hit the province.

The Worcester video shared by TikTok page @newsnexussa sparked emotional reactions online, with many South Africans expressing heartbreak over the destruction. Some users said they could not imagine returning home from work only to find everything destroyed, while others highlighted the difficult living conditions faced by many families during winter. Several social media users also called for more support for vulnerable communities affected by storms and flooding.

The screenshot on the left showed what remained of a shack following strong winds in the Western Cape. Image: @newsnexussa

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi emotional as storms destroy homes

Sona Tanda wrote:

“Imagine coming home from work to this.”

Seipati Khavhagali_ImaNurse wrote:

“This is somebody's efforts and hard-earned money. 💔💔”

Ginger asked:

“What's is in that pot coz it ain't moving.”

Zayd Hendricks wrote:

“The scary part is, it's not even winter yet.”

Impumelelo_wakwankosiii wrote:

“This is someone’s home. 🥺💔”

Yandie_Tshab wrote:

“This broke my heart. 💔”

Haterofbeautifulthings wrote:

“My prayers goes out to all families affected by this weather. 🥹”

Fritz Tapp asked:

“Why are the sofas facing the stove yoh. 😂😂”

Molokoselowa wrote:

“The pot is stronger than my ex’s relationship. 😭”

Missfit Awakening wrote:

“Someone played that Michael Jackson song too loud.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about Cape Town heavy winds

A Facebook video by Cape View Superette & Fresh Produce shows a truck battling strong Cape Town winds on an open road.

A woman from Dunoon shared the devastating condition as flooding left her home damaged and belongings soaked.

A woman posted a TikTok video showing people her experience following the intense storms that took over the Western Cape area where her house lost its roof.

Source: Briefly News