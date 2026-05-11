A Facebook video by Cape View Superette & Fresh Produce shows a truck battling strong Cape Town winds on an open road

The clip sparked debate online, with viewers divided on whether the driver should have turned the truck into the wind or avoided sudden movement

Many users highlighted how dangerous Western Cape crosswinds can be, especially for high-sided vehicles like trucks

Truck on road is lifted off of the ground. Image: Cape View Superette & Fresh Produce

Source: Facebook

A video shared on Facebook by Cape View Superette & Fresh Produce has gone viral after showing just how intense Cape Town’s winds can get, with a truck visibly struggling to stay steady on an open road.

In the clip, the truck is seen being rocked by powerful gusts as it moves through what appears to be a windy stretch in the Western Cape. At times, the vehicle looks unstable, with viewers quickly noticing how difficult it is for the driver to keep control.

Cape Town has been experiencing a severe storm

Source: Getty Images

Cape winds under spotlight again

The video has once again highlighted just how harsh Cape wind conditions can be, especially for trucks and other heavy vehicles on open roads. Many users agreed on one thing: whether or not the driver made the “right” call, the situation itself looked dangerous and nerve-wracking.

View the Facebook video below:

Viewers jump into debate

The comment section filled up fast, with many people offering advice from afar. A common suggestion was that the driver should have turned the truck to face the wind to reduce the risk of it tipping over. Others pushed back on that idea, pointing out that it’s easy to say in hindsight but much harder in real conditions where the wind is extremely strong and unpredictable. Some viewers criticised the handling of the situation, while others defended the driver, saying the conditions looked severe enough that any sudden move could have made things worse. A few also highlighted that high-sided vehicles are especially vulnerable in crosswinds like these.

This is what viewers said on the facebook page:

Tee Lekoma said:

"Why not turn the truck parallel to the wind"

Exito Mongalo wrote:

"Western Cape, cross wind can humble you properly."

Wayne Raath replied:

"Atleast the comments section is bursting with common sense. Perhaps easier said than done in the situation and driver experience."

Christina Daniels noted:

"Hope he hand brake is on"

Jacques Landman said:

"Could he not (for his safety) park truck so the wind catches him from behind or infront."

Christina Botha said:

"Every comment turn the truck - I can guarantee it'll flip - if you had never experienced those conditions in the Western Cape, consider yourself lucky"

More Briefly News on Cape Town wind

A Level 8 storm in Cape Town left parts of Wynberg badly damaged, with strong winds ripping off roofs and leaving several homes roofless and residents displaced.

A viral TikTok video shows a Cape Town Level 8 storm hitting Stellenbosch, with heavy wind and rain battering a restaurant and leaving diners caught in chaotic weather conditions.

A viral video shows a restaurant in Cape Town being affected by a fire incident, sparking online debate as viewers react to the dramatic scene and question what caused the blaze and how it was handled.

Source: Briefly News