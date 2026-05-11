A TikTok video posted on Monday, 11 May 2026, showing the wreckage left behind by a Level 8 storm in Wynberg, Cape Town, has left South Africans stunned. TikToker @https_wp_tim shared a clip showing rooftops ripped clean off homes and flung across the streets. The footage spread fast, leaving Mzansi in disbelief.

Wynberg homes destroyed by the storms in Cape Town. Images: @https_wp_tim

Source: TikTok

The storm tore through the Wynberg neighbourhood with a force that few residents were prepared for. Roofs did not just lift off, they came off entirely and landed scattered across the surrounding streets.

South Africans react to the chaos

The clip put the full scale of the destruction on display for the country to see. What the video showed was not minor storm damage, it was total devastation for the families affected.

People in the comments could not believe what they were watching. Many expressed shock, while others raised serious concerns about housing safety during extreme weather.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africa’s Western Cape has been battered by severe storm systems in recent weeks. Level 8 warnings are among the most serious issued, and the Wynberg damage showed exactly why those alerts must be taken seriously.

For the families whose roofs now lie in the street, the road to recovery will be long and costly.

See the damage in the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi stunned by the sighting

Gustavo commented:

“Yoh! I hope you guys get insured.”

Skeur girl🎀🎀 said:

“This is crazy stuff. 😱😲”

Anna wrote:

“Yoh! Guys, please be safe out there.”

𝑺𝒄𝒐𝒓𝒑𝑳𝒖𝒗❥ noted:

“The winds were super crazy this morning.”

Source: Briefly News