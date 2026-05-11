A restaurant at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town caught fire on 10 May 2026, sending heavy smoke into the air above one of the city’s busiest destinations. A video of the scene was posted on TikTok by @aluta.mandindi, and South Africans had a lot to say about it.

Screenshots taken from the clip shared by the TikToker. Images: @aluta.mandindi

Source: TikTok

The fire broke out during the day while the restaurant was open. The Feed CPT posted on Instagram that Fire Services were already on the scene. The video showed thick smoke rising from the premises, making it clear something serious was unfolding at the waterfront.

Mzansi has its say

South Africans responded in two very different ways once the post started making the rounds. Some people recognised the gravity of the situation and reacted with genuine concern for those at the scene. Others were less serious about it.

One commenter noted that Cape Town was already being battered by heavy rain at the time. They joked that the weather would sort the fire out on its own. That comment alone set the tone for a wave of lighter reactions that followed underneath the post.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi shares their thoughts

@avi commented:

“Safety protocols in the waterfront are slipping. Third restaurant this year.”

@Senzwa said:

“Oh, my God! That is one of the best restaurants at the Waterfront. 😳”

@Arnold_maverick wrote:

“A house burning in this weather is witchcraft. 👀”

@Ames<3 commented:

“Isn't this like the second time that it’s burning at Marble? What are they doing up there?”

Source: Briefly News