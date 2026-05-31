Amapiano singer Kabza De Small's new pictures sparked outrage on social media, and the responses are not nice

Kabza De Small was snapped looking different, and the speculations ranged from being too tired, to consuming more alcohol

Some trolls nicknamed it 'phuza face', while others defended the musician, calling out the trolling

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Kabza De Small was accused of having a “phuza face”. Image: kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

Amapiano musician Kabza De Small has sparked some salty reactions with his new photos. Worried fans said he looked drained, and they suggested the things he could do to go back to his old self. Meanwhile, trolls came for the star unprovoked.

X user @PuleSebola shared the pictures, and they immediately trended:

"Kabelo needs to rest; fatigue is no child’s play."

In the pictures, the Scorpion King looked different from what some fans know him to look like. His age was also brought into question, with people denying that he is in his early 30s.

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Kabza De Small's new picture has SA trolling him. Image: kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

SA reacts to Kabza's new pictures

Below are some of the reactions from online users:

@PhetoleAbubakar argued:

"He is not tired, he drinks 365 days doing music, he thinks it’s cool. But now he is with grootman he will be focused."

@ThubelaKamo said:

"Oh, when it’s Kabza ke “fatigue” and not phuza face. K doll."

@Sli_Simelane suggested:

"He needs to detox and take a long break from alcohol, rehydrate, eat well and drink less sugary drinks. All this, paired with lots of sleep, should be enough to help him avoid looking like a grootman who chills on tarven crates from Thursday to Monday."

@BlazingLEGOs stated:

"A resort for a week where he can just sleep, and there’s no network."

@Sbo19DarkBeauty said:

"He needs to take some self-care days and be consistent with them."

@KhumaloFk shared:

"Be needs to take it easy on the bottle, but nobody is going to tell him because those that surround him are glazers."

@HendrickMk95592 shared:

"Not only his body. The diet is also important. Another factor is the heavy alcohol and smoking."

@sibongilenduna reacted:

"The thing about a PF is that everyone knows the reason why you have it. Can't hide this."

@Ghostrenduth said:

"He needs to eat well and reduce alcohol. Kabza isn't working during the week. He rests more than an average employee in South Africa."

Check out Kabza's current look:

Kabza and Phori play for 'dead' crowd

In a previous report from Briefly News, South African music duo DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small had international shows, where they played in Ibiza and even London. Mzansi saw the men working their magic in London, but failed to move a crowd; their die-hard fans defended them.

In the video, which trended on Monday, 25 May 2026, @pmcafrica said the duo rocked the crowd; however, some trolls saw people highly unimpressed by their music.

@GcugcwaM questioned:

"How are they rocking when nobody is dancing? Instead, the crowd looks disappointed. It's like they want their money back."

Source: Briefly News