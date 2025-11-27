Fans React to Kabza De Small’s Age on His Birthday: “They Call Such a Young Fella Grootman”
- South African Amapiano king, Kabza De Small, recently celebrated his birthday in style
- Musa Khawula excitedly announced on social media that the DJ was turning a year older on Thursday, 27 November 2025
- Many netizens were shocked by how young Kabza was, even though Young Stunna calls him "dad"
Bathong, Kabza's real age, had many jaws dropping! The popular music producer recently clocked another year around the sun, and fans couldn't help but debate how young he is.
On Thursday, 27 November 2025, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula excitedly announced on social media that one of the popular celebrities in Mzansi, Kabza De Small, celebrated his 33rd birthday on the day.
Khawula posted a picture of the star and wished a happy birthday, which quickly garnered many views, likes and comments from netizens across the X (formerly Twitter) platform.
Kabza turned a year older just 10 days after Young Stunna celebrated his special day.
See the post below:
Netizens stunned by how old Kabza is
Shortly after the announcement of how old the music producer was turning on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section, reacting to his age. Here's what they had to say below:
@Kgomongoe said:
"Lol yazi, I thought Kabza is way older? OMG."
@ThabisoMat99590 commented:
"They call such a young fella grootman, nah gents, let's take care of our phuza faces."
@Bra__Fancy responded:
"I thought he was close to 40."
@mind20031030 replied:
"That age doesn’t suit him."
A look at other celebs who celebrated their birthdays
Kabza De Small isn't the only November baby in the entertainment industry, as many other public figures have celebrated their special days in style, and Briefly News has reported on these celebrations below:
- On Tuesday, 4 November 2025, the former Big Brother Mzansi star Asley Ogle celebrated her 27th birthday in style.
- South African musician Thabsie also celebrated her 34th birthday on Wednesday, 5 November 2025, and many of her fans showered her with sweet messages.
- South African hitmaker Zahara would have turned 38 on her heavenly birthday on Monday, 10 November 2025. Many celebrities paid tribute to her on that day.
- On 6 November 2025, the popular Lekompo star King Monada marked another year around the sun. The music producer shared on social media that he turned 44.
