South African Amapiano king, Kabza De Small, recently celebrated his birthday in style

Musa Khawula excitedly announced on social media that the DJ was turning a year older on Thursday, 27 November 2025

Many netizens were shocked by how young Kabza was, even though Young Stunna calls him "dad"

Kabza De Small celebrated his 33rd birthday in style. Image: @kabelomotha

Bathong, Kabza's real age, had many jaws dropping! The popular music producer recently clocked another year around the sun, and fans couldn't help but debate how young he is.

On Thursday, 27 November 2025, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula excitedly announced on social media that one of the popular celebrities in Mzansi, Kabza De Small, celebrated his 33rd birthday on the day.

Khawula posted a picture of the star and wished a happy birthday, which quickly garnered many views, likes and comments from netizens across the X (formerly Twitter) platform.

Kabza turned a year older just 10 days after Young Stunna celebrated his special day.

See the post below:

Netizens stunned by how old Kabza is

Shortly after the announcement of how old the music producer was turning on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section, reacting to his age. Here's what they had to say below:

@Kgomongoe said:

"Lol yazi, I thought Kabza is way older? OMG."

@ThabisoMat99590 commented:

"They call such a young fella grootman, nah gents, let's take care of our phuza faces."

@Bra__Fancy responded:

"I thought he was close to 40."

@mind20031030 replied:

"That age doesn’t suit him."

Kabza De Small's age stuns many netizens. Image: @kabelomotha

