South African musician Thabsie recently marked yet another year around the sun.

The popular musician, who previously opened up about going under the knife, excitedly shared with her fans and followers that she was celebrating her 34th birthday.

The star, who is close friends with Moozlie and DJ Zinhle, shared several pictures of how she enjoyed her special day in style and captioned them:

"Another one, Thank you 🎂✨ Just a walking billboard for God’s love and grace. Grateful for another year! Photography: @tee_kay_77 Styling: @eric__by_design Hair: @kambcare Creative direction: @livyseboko & @beeyela."

See the pictures below:

SA wished Thabsie a happy birthday

Shortly after the star shared on social media that she was celebrating her birthday on Wednesday, 5 November 2025, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

kay.yarms said:

"Happy birthday to the most beautiful girl in the world! Wishing you the BEST year ahead, full of LOVE and ABUNDANCE."

Rapper Kid X wrote:

"Happy Birthday Sis! Many blessings to you."

akhona_dreadlockprincess commented:

"Happy birthday gorgeous ❤️ wishing you more blessings sweetheart."

Actress Khaya Greens responded:

"Happy birthday gorgeous lady 💐🥳 wishing you all of God’s wonderful blessings for this new chapter."

iamrazkingoff replied:

"Happy birthday my dear and much success in your new year."

the_real_mdu_photography mentioned:

"Happiest birthday sis. You have been nothing but a big blessing in my life. May the Lord keep you, protect you and bless you with many more years."

thefruitychapters stated:

"INCREDIBLE 😍😍😍happy happy birthday beautiful ❤️wishing you the best year ahead."

khanyisile_f wished the star a happy birthday:

"Happy birthday my Thabsie!!🥹😍♥️✨ wishing nothing short of God’s best for you!!"

