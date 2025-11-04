South African legendary singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka recently paid tribute to the late Brenda Fassie

The Umqobomthi hitmaker shared a heartfelt message on the day the late singer would've turned 61

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their heartfelt reactions

Yvonne Chaka Chaka remembered the late Brenda Fassie. Image: yvonne_chakachaka/bonganifassie

Source: Instagram

Brenda Fassie's death affected many of her fans and followers, but more especially those who held her dear to their hearts, and recently, the legendary singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka decided to honour her late friend on social media.

On Tuesday, 4 November 2025, the Umqombothi hitmaker, who celebrated 36 years of marriage in October, commemorated Fassie on what would've been her 61st birthday.

Chaka Chaka shared several pictures of the late star on her Instagram page and also penned them with a heartfelt message, just after her son, Bongani Fassie, honoured her also on her birthday.

The message reads:

"Nokuzola, you would have been 61 today. Continue to rest in peace. Your music will always make us happy. Brenda Kayi ONE. ❤️❤️❤️ @bonganifassie @umgsa."

See the post below:

Fans honour Brenda Fassie

Shortly after Chaka Chaka shared her tribute post on social media, many other netizens also flooded the comment section with their heartfelt messages and reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

_hann_oke said:

"The two of you were an exceptional duo that brightened the entire continent! Brenda, you continue to live on thru’ your music 🎶 and the many wonderful memories."

carolngangaza wrote:

"Your beauty is so distracting, umuhle @yvonne_chakachaka ❤️❤️❤️😍💎may her soul rest in peace."

keneilwe_twana commented:

"My entire childhood, Dezemba was Brenda or nothing. May she continue resting in eternal peace."

kgomotso_buthelezi responded:

"@yvonne_chakachaka I remember an interview you once did explaining your relationship with sisBrenda … loved the big sister role you played 😂😂😂😂😂 her spirit lives on."

licks63 replied:

"Good to see you remembering your friend Jehovah bless you mama l love you."

bafanamhlanga stated:

"She died at a young age, and also amazing the impact she made in the short time she had on earth."

Fans reacted to Yvonne Chaka Chaka's tribute to Brenda Fassie. Image: @yvonnechakachaka

Source: Instagram

Who is Yvonne Chaka Chaka?

Yvonne Chaka Chaka was born in 1965 in Dobsonville, in the heart of Soweto, to her parents. She lost her father at the tender age of 11 years.

Her mother, Sophie Machaka, became the sole breadwinner of their family. She grew up with her two sisters. Despite all the challenges they faced as a result of her mother’s meagre wages, she managed to complete her studies at the University of South Africa.

Bongani Fassie working on doccie

In May 2025, Briefly News previously reported that Bongani Fassie announced that he was working on a new documentary titled Through My Eyes. The singer shared that he believes his story should be told through his mouth.

“The story has been told over and over again. The narrative has always been the same: when you talk about Brenda, we include Bongani. However, this time, the story is about Bongani, and it will include Brenda,” he shared.

“What happened in the dark, how you survive and persevere through the trials and tribulations that come with being the child of a legend. I’m going to unpack every little thing," he added saying their story has never been told fully.

Source: Briefly News