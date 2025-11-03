South African reality TV star Bongani Fassie remembered his late mom Brenda Fassie on her heavenly birthday

The singer penned a loving message to Brenda Fassie, saying she embodied the qualities of a megastar

Fans wished the late singer a happy birthday, and some were in awe over her immense contribution to the arts

Bongani Fassie hailed the late Brenda Fassie on her birthday. Image: BonganiFassie

South African icon Brenda Fassie would have turned 61 years on her heavenly birthday. The star's son, Bongani Fassie, made her day extra special by relaying a heartfelt message that brought warmth to many of her fans online.

Taking to Instagram, the former Jozi member posted throwback photos of Brenda Fassie during her heydays when she produced all those timeless hits. Fassie is not only known for her infectious stage presence and daring fashion, but she is remembered for her hit songs Vuli Ndlela, Noma Kanjani and the emotional anthem Too Late For Mama.

Bongani Fassie remembers late mom

In a sweet post, Bongani Fassie remembered his mom as an icon who made a huge impact on many generations. Despite her being a megastar, Bongani said Fassie was his mom more than anything.

"Happy Birthday, Ma’Brr. You are that mega superstar, iconic, legendary, earth-shaking, history-bending voice-of-a-generation kind of force — but to me, you're simply my mother, and that’s the part that mattered most. I love you Mama. Camagu," he ended.

Bongani Fassie was honoured on her birthday. Image: Getty

Mzansi remembers Brenda Fassie

Below are some of the heartfelt messages:

nyakalloangieb exclaimed:

"Happy birthday to my favourite November 3rd babies are pure class act! Your legacy lives on mama."

ndingucindy_nani was shocked:

"OMG! I share a birthday with her????😱😱😱😱Happy heavenly birthday to your Mom."

heather.705 wished:

"My beautiful Queen of all times, Happiest birthday up there beautiful soul. You are so much missed."

theeprincessada gushed:

"Happy heavenly birthday maBrrrrr 🎊💃🏽🥳🥂🎂…. My regards to Brenda & Bongz."

nicolemamhayise exclaimedL

"As if she is still alive,,,beautiful ! Happy heavenly birthday maBrrrrrrr."

ramositli was touched:

"The Original Queen 👑🐝 B , Queen of African Pop, You are really missed and We love You always, Thank You for the good days that You gave Us through Your presence and Music."

Bongani Fassie working on doccie

On May 2025, Bongani Fassie announced that he was working on a new documentary titled Through My Eyes. The singer shared that he believes his story should be told through his mouth

“The story has been told over and over again. The narrative has always been the same: when you talk about Brenda, we include Bongani. However, this time, the story is about Bongani, and it will include Brenda,” he shared.

“What happened in the dark, how you survive and persevere through the trials and tribulations that come with being the child of a legend. I’m going to unpack every little thing," he added saying their story has never been told fully.

