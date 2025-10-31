Zola Hashatsi posted a warm birthday message celebrating his colleague, Katlego Maboe

The birthday star offered a grateful reply, acknowledging the post with a gracious retweet, thanking Zola publicly

Mzansi social media users joined in the exchange, issuing well-wishes of their own

Zola Hashatsi took to X to wish Katlego Maboe a happy birthday. Image: Zola Hashatsi. Source: X

Source: Instagram

Mzansi’s entertainment industry is full of glitz, but sometimes it is the simple gestures that stand out most. This week, two popular TV presenters melted hearts online after sharing a wholesome moment that left fans smiling.

Well-known presenter and actor Zola Hashatsi took to social media to wish his industry peer Katlego Maboe a happy birthday. Hashatsi posted a touching message, celebrating his colleague’s talent and impact on local television. The post quickly gained traction when Maboe retweeted it with a caption thanking his colleague.

The original post reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Replying to the message, Maboe reposted it with the quote:

"I appreciate you, brother. Thank you!"

Maboe, who recently performed a John Legend song with singer Nomcebo, celebrated his 39th birthday on 29 October.

Hashatsi's friendship with Maboe, which they both fondly regard as brotherhood, is clearly bridging the gap in his friendship circle after he complained about losing friends in the industry.

Fans join to wish Katlego a happy birthday

Following the sweet bromance between the two TV personalities, social media users flooded the comments section with their own wishes for Maboe.

Katlego Maboe, beloved TV personality, celebrated his 39th birthday this year. Image: Katlego Maboe. Source: X

Source: Twitter

@Shireenhlalele wrote:

"Happy Birthday, Kat. May the Almighty continue to bless you tremendously. A man blessed with many talents. An amazing presenter, dancer, singer, and I saw you play golf. Enjoy your day, sir."

@Thandeka_Matiba said:

"Happy birthday, Katlego. Wishing you a lovely day and lots of blessings. I watch you every night on #Dealornodeal."

@TChaba81719 commented:

"Hi Katlego Maboe. I hope that you had a wonderful birthday. God bless you and have a beautiful day."

@KutuDave wished him many years to come, saying:

"Happy birthday, Katlego to many more happy returns."

Another user, @ndlovu_timmy, drew on a bit of humour to go with his birthday message. He wrote:

"Happy birthday, bro. I just remembered that my late grandpa, buried on July 12th, aged 104, once said in 2020 that you would be the first one to get COVID because of how you were in and out of people's cars."

The reference to "people's cars" is about Maboe's involvement in the OUTsurance advertisement that had him talk to drivers while he was with them in different cars.

Katlego Maboe was once a meme

While his image is seemingly all cleaned up now, Maboe once was the internet's most ubiquitous meme, at least on the South African social media streets, back in 2020.

Briefly News reported in the same year that the presenter was thrown into the spotlight after an unflattering video surfaced online. The scandal nearly cost him his career, with brands distancing themselves from him at the time. As second chance would have it, Maboe made a return to TV screens. He currently presents the Deal or No Deal show, which airs on SABC 2.

Proofreading by Privie Kandi, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News