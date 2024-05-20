The former Rhythm City actor Zola Hashatsi opened up about losing many friends in the entertainment industry

The actor Zola said that he has been losing friends in the industry and that he's been dealing with it

The former Rhythm City actor also mentioned that he learnt that time is essential and also showing up, and he also shared that having funeral policies is important

Actor Zola Hashatsi talks about losing friends in the industry. Image: @snl24, @ubetoo

The South African entertainment industry has lost many talented artists in recent years, and actor Zola Hahatsi talks about his loss.

Former Rhythm City actor Zola Hashatsi talks about losing friends in the industry

The former Rhythm City actor Zola Hashatsi has broken his silence about losing many friends in the entertainment industry.

Recently, after losing the talented actor Mpho Sebeng, the star spoke up and focused on the importance of being there for your friend and anyone close to you, as nobody knows their last day on earth.

According to SNL24, Zola said:

"My manager said I’m the angel of death, and I should stop posting RIPs. The thing is, I care about the industry. I can’t just be posting nonsensical things. We must be real. We are losing people in the industry, and I think we must take care of each other, dead or alive.

"But I won't lie, it's been incredibly painful losing so many talented young people like Akhumzi, Dumi Masilela, Siyanda Sesimani, Citilyts, Zahara, and Mpho. Losing anyone is hard, but when it's someone young and full of potential, it cuts deeper. You just spoke to them, and now you can't bring yourself to delete their numbers. Like Mpho, who was working on a new show that’s still unfinished. The pain is real."

The actor also mentioned the importance of having funeral policies and showing up in people's lives before they pass on:

"I've learned the importance of time and the need to show up, make changes, and live each day like it's your last. Having funeral policies is crucial, as is understanding financial literacy. We can’t keep relying on the media for donations whenever an artist passes away. It's essential to have these policies in place.

"There’s a lesson in everything that’s happening. We need to understand that death can come for anyone; no one is exempt. Unfortunately, we all face it eventually. That’s why I support these families, because it could easily be me next."

