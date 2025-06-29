DJ Black Coffee has been in headlines because of developments in his love life after moving on from his former wife, Enhle Mbali

South African musician DJ Black Cofee was spotted in the company of the woman he went romantically public with since his divorce

DJ Black Coffee and his girlfriend Victoria Gonzalez looked smitten as they presented themselves as couple goals

Grammy Award-winning DJ Black Coffee recently gave people a sneak peek into his romantic side. Victoria Gonzalez has been dating DJ Black Coffee, and their relationship piqued people's interest.

DJ Black Coffee and his gf Victoria Gonzalez were loved up in a video but South Africans brought up his ex-wife Enhle Mbali. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images / Getty Images

Source: UGC

As a beloved music icon in South Africa, many people were interested to see the woman he ended up with following his divorce from actress Enhle Mbali. People were gushing over DJ Black Coffee's moment of romance with his new beau Victoria Gonzalez.

In a video posted on TikTok by @smesh_tshabalala40, DJ Black Coffee was with his girlfriend Victoria Gonzalez, and they did an outfit check together. The couple was dressed in matching white and cream ensembles. Victoria pressed record for the video before reaching for Black Coffee's hand, and he responded by twrling her to show off her outfit. DJ Black Coffee proceeded to lovingly plant a kiss on Victoria's cheek before the clip ended.

DJ Black Coffee's girlfriend Victoria Gonzalez showed they've been together since 2019. Image; @MDNnewss

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

DJ Black Cofee loves to match new girlfriend

In another DJ Black Coffee and Victoria matching moment, Briefly News reported that the pair went viral. Black Coffee and Victoria committed to a romantic gesture on their personal gadgets. Mzansi netizzens were raving after DJ Black Coffee was spotted matching his phone wallpaper to Victoria's.

South Africa talks DJ Black Coffee's love life

Online users who commented on a video could not help but reflect on his past marriage to Enhle. Some netizens debated the comparisons between DJ Black Coffee's new girlfriend and his former wife, Enhle. The actress candidly discussed her marriage to Black Coffee in May 2025. Some die-hard fans in the comments insisted on focusing on Enhle despite the video being about the DJ and his new girlfriend. Read the comments and watch the video below:

MissMe👸🏽❤️said:

"Sazi uMbali thina🤣"

@mnm_meya commented:

"Till now bro can't find a woman better than Enhle."

Mpiloh14 mambatha wrote:

"How about we say Muhle makot without comparing anyone 🙏🏼 "

MHMCN0711 insisted:

"OKSALAYO muhle uMbali kunalolucu 🙄 "

@Real_Precious_M supported Black Coffee and Victoria

"Cremora and Black Coffee blends so well 🤍🤎. They gonna have cute babies 🥰 "

@PetuniaTsweleng applauded:

"Love is a beautiful thing. ❤️😊"

@yangamessi added:

"Grootman chose peace over electricity ⚡️ "

🤍 remarked:

"Ladies this is a reminder to always put yourself first and choose yourself. "

DJ Black Coffee’s new girlfriend throws shade at Enhle Mbali

Briefly News previously reported that thanks to his huge social media following, DJ Black Coffee often trends whenever he posts or gets posted

Despite his big wins in recent years, the Grammy-award-winning DJ has had his fair share of bad headlines.

Against the backdrop of Enhle Mbali’s interview, Victoria has been posting a string of loved-up photos with DJ Black Coffee.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News