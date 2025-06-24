Connie Ferguson and Malik Yoba sparked dating rumours after a video of them dancing intimately went viral

The talented stars recently acted together in Kings Of Jo'burg Season 3, which premiered a few weeks ago

Social media reactions were mixed, with some encouraging Ferguson to move on from Shona Ferguson’s passing, while others expressed discomfort

A video of South African actress Connie Ferguson dancing with popular American actor Malik Yoba has left the streets buzzing. Fans have been discussing the veteran actress' relationship with Yoba since the Kings Of Jo'burg Season 3 premiere.

Connie Ferguson and Malik Yoba's dance video fuelled dating rumours. Image: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images and @connie_ferguson

Source: UGC

Connie Ferguson and Malik Yoba spark relationship rumour

The queen of South African television has been fuelling relationship rumours with internationally acclaimed actor Malik Yoba. Yoba was one of the latest additions to Ferguson Films' Kings Of Jo'burg Season 3, which premiered on Netflix on 13 June 2025.

Malik Yoba played Connie Ferguson's character Veronica Masire's love interest, Isador, and fans loved their onscreen chemistry. The stars have been spotted hanging out together before and after the show premiered. They attended Kings Of Jo'burg events, and Yoba was among the guests at Connie's lavish birthday celebrations earlier this month.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A video of the two stars dancing together was shared on X, formerly Twitter, by MDN News on 23 June 2025. The now-viral clip from Connie's birthday party shows the New York Undercover star holding the award-winning South African actress' waist as they slowly danced on stage. Ferguson wrote:

"The festivities continue! My bro got moves."

Fans push for Connie and Malik's relationship

Social media users have been calling for Connie Ferguson and Malik Yoba to date after their roles on Kings Of Jo'burg. Many have noted that it's high time for Connie Ferguson to move on after the death of her husband, Shona Ferguson, in July 2021.

Some fans even speculated that the two were already dating, but keeping their romance private for now.

@MokwadiMo said:

"I do not like how he's holding aus Connie though. I'm not ready to see her with someone else."

@Jikingqina commented:

"Son-in-law of the country is loading."

@DDT_PM wrote:

"Lol, we didn't know he was still in the country... hai khona ayikho le ndaba."

@BbwMaturity commented:

"Good. Let her enjoy. Life is short 😀"

@benphiri14 added:

"The ghost of Shona would haunt them, just wait and you will see."

A video of Connie Ferguson dancing with Malik Yoba has gone viral online. Image: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

Relationship expert on dating again after a spouse's death

Briefly News spoke to relationship expert and founder of Engaged Humans, Paula Quinsee, about how to start dating again following a partner's death. She said:

"Getting out into the dating scene again can feel awkward, and people can even feel some level of guilt in the process, so it’s important to find a balance between honouring your past relationship while being open to new connections.

"It’s important to acknowledge you had a past and that you shared a life with someone that has both positive memories and potentially lessons learned, too. This can also help you identify what you want in future relationships."

SA reacts to poor editing on Kings Of Jo'burg

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that the Fergusons' new season of Kings Of Jo'burg has been met with much criticism after it came out last week.

The Netflix show was a fan favourite, but since Shona Ferguson died, many people doubted the rest of the team’s efforts.

Source: Briefly News