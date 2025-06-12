Multi-award-winning actress Connie Ferguson trended online after picture-perfect photos from her 55th birthday party flooded social media

Netizens have since praised the star-studded event, which featured appearances by several celebrities, including American actor Malik Yoba

The now-viral photos have garnered thousands of comments and reactions since they dropped on X, formerly Twitter

Seasoned actress Connie Ferguson is making headlines against the backdrop of her 55th birthday party.

With an illustrious career spanning years, she has fast become one of the most celebrated and followed stars.

Connie Ferguson celebrated her 55th birthday in style.

Despite being one of the biggest on-screen stars, Connie Ferguson has managed to keep her private life under wraps, leaving many to guess even about her age.

However, the seasoned actress recently turned a year older, and Briefly News connected the dots about her age. The 55-year-old actress was born on 10 June 1970.

Connie Ferguson’s 55th birthday bash in photos

Over the years, celebrities have thrown star-studded parties, and Connie Ferguson hasn’t been spared from the norm.

Like those before her, the star pulled all the stops to celebrate her big day.

Little is known about when and where her 55th birthday party was held, but photos from the celebrations have flooded online.

Taking to X formerly Twitter, PopPulseSA shared photos from Connie Ferguson’s birthday on 10 May.

In the now-viral photos, the star was seen dancing with her grandson.

Connie Ferguson shared a sweet moment dancing with her grandson.

She also posed for photos with her father and American actor Malik Yoba. The star has been in the country for a while and has been enjoying his stay.

Malik Yoba will star on the new season of Kings of Jo’Burg on Netflix.

Connie Ferguson joins a host of stars who recently celebrated their birthdays.

A few weeks ago, Focalistic turned 29, and industry friends threw a surprise party for him.

Thanks to Connie Ferguson’s huge social media following, she often trends whenever she posts or gets posted.

The now-viral photos from her birthday celebrations have dragged her youthful looks into the picture.

The secret behind Connie Ferguson’s ageless beauty revealed

Despite being 55, she has managed to wow many with her ageless beauty, leaving many asking about her skincare routines.

Over the years, the star has credited a strict diet and workout routines for her ageless beauty.

Despite crediting her workout routines and diet, rumour mill has it that she has splurged a fortune on cosmetic procedures to maintain her looks.

Rumour has it that Connie Ferguson once had a rhinoplasty, a cosmetic procedure that gives one’s nose a new look.

However, despite the reports often thrusting her into top trends, Connie Ferguson hasn’t openly addressed the rumours.

Connie Ferguson opens up about her Kings of Jo’Burg character

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Connie Ferguson opened up about her on-screen character of Veronica Masire on Kings of Jo’Burg.

She opened up about her on-screen role in a sit-and-tell interview with the publication ahead of the Netflix drama series' premiere.

